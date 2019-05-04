What's new

‘Pakistan hands dossier on Indian terrorism to UN chief’

Shahzaz ud din

Jun 12, 2017
Antonio Guteress assures envoy Munir Akram that he would review evidences against India, say sources


Khalid Mehmood November 25, 2020

Pakistan envoy to UN Munir Akram meets UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres. PHOTO: TWITTER/@PakistanPR_UN
ISLAMABAD:
Pakistan’s Ambassador Munir Akram has handed over the dossier on Indian state-sponsored terrorism to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, The Express Tribune has learnt.
Sources privy to the development told The Express Tribune that envoy Akram met Guteress at UN headquarters in New York on Tuesday and briefed him about the Indian involvement in terrorist activities in Pakistan.
The country's top diplomat, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, and the military spokesperson, Major General Babar Iftikhar, had presented the dossier earlier this month detailing India's involvement in terror attacks in Pakistan during the media conference.
Multiple video clips and audio clips, along with documents, were presented during the media conference of Indian handlers and terrorists communicating with each other and Indian intelligence handlers passing on instructions to terrorists in Pakistan.
Ambassador Akram told the UN chief that Indian is involved in orchestrating terrorist attacks in Pakistan and demanded him to take note of this.
Later in a tweet, he also confirmed the development without providing many details.
“Today I met UN Secretary-General @antonioguterres and handed over the dossier from the Government of Pakistan.. I will detail the press later on its contents,” he wrote on his official handle.


The sources said Akram maintained that the dossier containing evidences against India should be presented before the UN Counter-Terrorism Committee.
The insiders added that the UN Secretary-General assured the Pakistan’s envoy that he would review the dossier.
 
BATMAN

BATMAN

Mar 31, 2007
Hoping against the hope that UN will take action against India.

BTW, can there ever be a bigger evidence than Kulbhoshan Yadeve... why Imran Khan and aides are hesitant to present evidence and confessions of him to UN? We all know why.
 
Mugen

Mugen

Feb 16, 2018
BATMAN said:
Hoping against the hope that UN will take action against India.

BTW, can there ever be a bigger evidence than Kulbhoshan Yadeve... why Imran Khan and aides are hesitant to present evidence and confessions of him to UN? We all know why.
No we don't, please enlighten us. I would like to know.
 
Vapour

Vapour

Jul 2, 2020
BATMAN said:
Hoping against the hope that UN will take action against India.

BTW, can there ever be a bigger evidence than Kulbhoshan Yadeve... why Imran Khan and aides are hesitant to present evidence and confessions of him to UN? We all know why.
When was Kulbhashan caught and who was PM then?
 
Arsalan 345

Arsalan 345

Nov 19, 2016
forget kulbhushan. what is happening in karachi airspace? is this a drill?
are we expecting attack?
 
BATMAN

BATMAN

Mar 31, 2007
Vapour said:
When was Kulbhashan caught and who was PM then?
Nawaz Sharif... is it helpful?
Now answer why Imran Khan and team do not want to hand over facts collected from Kulbhoshan Yadeve and Uzair Baloch to UN?
Arsalan 345 said:
forget kulbhushan. what is happening in karachi airspace? is this a drill?
are we expecting attack?
India would surely like to test Astra missiles, but first they need to acquire them in numbers, so wait another 3-4 years before they are ready for it.
Meanwhile thank Imran Khan for giving them opportunity to prepare, so that next time they are tougher challenge for a PAF who is sent out to air battle with their hands tied behind their back.
 
Rollno21

Rollno21

Jun 27, 2017
BATMAN said:
Hoping against the hope that UN will take action against India.

BTW, can there ever be a bigger evidence than Kulbhoshan Yadeve... why Imran Khan and aides are hesitant to present evidence and confessions of him to UN? We all know why.
If there is proof sure it will
 
