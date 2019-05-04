Shahzaz ud din
SENIOR MEMBER
- Jun 12, 2017
- 7,260
- 14
- Country
-
- Location
-
‘Pakistan hands dossier on Indian terrorism to UN chief’
Antonio Guteress assures envoy Munir Akram that he would review evidences against India, say sources
Khalid MehmoodNovember 25, 2020
Pakistan envoy to UN Munir Akram meets UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres. PHOTO: TWITTER/@PakistanPR_UN
ISLAMABAD:
Pakistan’s Ambassador Munir Akram has handed over the dossier on Indian state-sponsored terrorism to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, The Express Tribune has learnt.
Sources privy to the development told The Express Tribune that envoy Akram met Guteress at UN headquarters in New York on Tuesday and briefed him about the Indian involvement in terrorist activities in Pakistan.
The country's top diplomat, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, and the military spokesperson, Major General Babar Iftikhar, had presented the dossier earlier this month detailing India's involvement in terror attacks in Pakistan during the media conference.
Multiple video clips and audio clips, along with documents, were presented during the media conference of Indian handlers and terrorists communicating with each other and Indian intelligence handlers passing on instructions to terrorists in Pakistan.
Ambassador Akram told the UN chief that Indian is involved in orchestrating terrorist attacks in Pakistan and demanded him to take note of this.
Later in a tweet, he also confirmed the development without providing many details.
“Today I met UN Secretary-General @antonioguterres and handed over the dossier from the Government of Pakistan.. I will detail the press later on its contents,” he wrote on his official handle.
The sources said Akram maintained that the dossier containing evidences against India should be presented before the UN Counter-Terrorism Committee.
The insiders added that the UN Secretary-General assured the Pakistan’s envoy that he would review the dossier.
Antonio Guteress assures envoy Munir Akram that he would review evidences against India, say sources
Khalid MehmoodNovember 25, 2020
Pakistan envoy to UN Munir Akram meets UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres. PHOTO: TWITTER/@PakistanPR_UN
ISLAMABAD:
Pakistan’s Ambassador Munir Akram has handed over the dossier on Indian state-sponsored terrorism to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, The Express Tribune has learnt.
Sources privy to the development told The Express Tribune that envoy Akram met Guteress at UN headquarters in New York on Tuesday and briefed him about the Indian involvement in terrorist activities in Pakistan.
The country's top diplomat, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, and the military spokesperson, Major General Babar Iftikhar, had presented the dossier earlier this month detailing India's involvement in terror attacks in Pakistan during the media conference.
Multiple video clips and audio clips, along with documents, were presented during the media conference of Indian handlers and terrorists communicating with each other and Indian intelligence handlers passing on instructions to terrorists in Pakistan.
Ambassador Akram told the UN chief that Indian is involved in orchestrating terrorist attacks in Pakistan and demanded him to take note of this.
Later in a tweet, he also confirmed the development without providing many details.
“Today I met UN Secretary-General @antonioguterres and handed over the dossier from the Government of Pakistan.. I will detail the press later on its contents,” he wrote on his official handle.
The sources said Akram maintained that the dossier containing evidences against India should be presented before the UN Counter-Terrorism Committee.
The insiders added that the UN Secretary-General assured the Pakistan’s envoy that he would review the dossier.