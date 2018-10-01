What's new

Pakistan Govt Launches First Ever Automated National Job Portal

Morpheus

Morpheus

FULL MEMBER
Mar 5, 2017
1,700
-1
3,258
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Pakistan Govt Launches First Ever Automated National Job Portal
Posted 2 hours ago by ProPK Staff


The federal government has launched a national job portal to help the unemployed especially the young people to find employability in the public and private sectors.

The portal – njp.gov.pk – provides the latest information on jobs available in the public and private sectors.


The National Job portal will introduce certified skilled youth to connect them with potential employers.

The national job portal has been set up by the National Information and Technology Board (NITB). Federal departments and agencies will be bound to advertise vacancies on the portal.


The citizens will be able to apply for jobs online from home. In the first phase, details of vacancies of federal agencies and provincial agencies will be advertised.


According to NITB officials, the job portal will provide citizens with verified information regarding jobs.
National Job Portal (NJP) is among the major initiatives of the current government of Pakistan, under the “DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION OF PAKISTAN” vision. It is a single platform for Jobseekers from all over the country, to get a job in the public sector.

National Job Portal provides an excellent opportunity for Job seekers to categorically find and apply for their dream job. In order to maintain transparency, the jobs are posted through a well-developed back end portal, which helps the employer in hiring the deserving candidates only on pure merit basis.

propakistani.pk

Pakistan Govt Launches First Ever Automated National Job Portal

The federal government has launched a national job portal to help the unemployed especially the young people to find employability
propakistani.pk propakistani.pk
-----------
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Kabira Pakistan Govt. to Launch Auto-Disabling Syringes Soon Social & Current Events 20
Zibago Project is ready’: Minister announces govt plan to launch ‘Pakistan University of Media Sciences’ Social & Current Events 29
BHarwana Govt of Pakistan launches fake news buster Twitter handle. Social & Current Events 15
S Govt Decides to Sell Majority Shares in Pakistan Steel Mills Pakistan Economy 2
ghazi52 Saudi govt issues 'fact sheet' highlighting warmness of its ties with Pakistan Strategic & Foreign Affairs 44
Falcon26 Pakistan dumps more money on deadweights: govt may okay $125m for Roosevelt Pakistan Economy 19
Shah_Deu Govt appoints Brigadier (retd) Shuja Hassan as Pakistan Steel Mills CEO Pakistan Economy 56
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE Featured Govt says situation in Ladakh ‘sensitive’, Forces prepared to respond to threats from China,Pakistan Indian Defence Forum 12
V Pakistan govt cant pay for the construction of a temple says zakir naik Social & Current Events 4
Zarvan GOVT OF PAKISTAN PROMOTES 01 AIR OFFICER TO THE RANK OF AIR MARSHAL AND 10 AIR OFFICERS AS AVM Pakistan Air Force 7

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top