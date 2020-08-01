Pakistan govt cant pay for the construction of a temple says zakir naik

Separate names with a comma.
Discussion in 'Social & Current Events' started by Vikki, Aug 1, 2020 at 3:43 PM.
Can you name me some non-muslim governments who have funded mosques with taxpayers money?
The ISLAMIC Republic of Pakistan with its weak economy and severe internal issues has enough money to spent on a religion which is totally alien to its foundation myth? Yeah, woke Super Power Pakistan by 2040!
Islam has a bad reputation in this world because our message of monotheism is too strong. We don't bow before idols, kings, celebrities and especially governments who think to be a god-like entity. This is the problem the world has with us. Other religions and nations tend to be more submissive. You as Indian may know that white men approve such behaviour.
New Recruit
which mosque was built by a non muslim govt with their funds? and where did anyone say that they want a mosque built by a non muslim govt? its one thing for private citizens to build a religious institution, its another for the state to fund something.
@Vikki
Comments in YouTube are irrelevant to this thread and forum. You shared this video - stick to its contents and do not try to flamebait. Thanks.