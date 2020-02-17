Zibago said:







Pakistan government unveils new laws for Facebook, Twitter And Social Media companies

9 Oct, 2020





SHARES





Islamabad: The federal government has granted six months to social media companies to get them registered in Pakistan.

According to sources, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority Chairman Major General (R) Amir Azeem Bajwa headed a six-member team to review the social media laws after getting nod from the federal government.



The government has authorised the authority to block any illegal content on social media platforms.

The PTA will approach the social media firms after detecting any controversial and illegal content and the companies will be responsible to remove the content within 24 hours.





As per the new laws, every social media company will have to open its office in Pakistan and strictly follow the cyber crime laws.

Under the laws, content sharing by overseas Pakistan against the national security will also be blocked.

On February 11, the PTI government had approved social media laws, which drew severe criticism from the digital rights companies making the government to review the laws.



Protest_again said: And if Twitter refuses to open an office in Pakistan? Would they be banned? Click to expand...

blueazure said: 1.these companies will never register in pakistan



2.they are US based and only US laws apply on them



3.its pointless to beg them for opening Pakistan offices









the only approach is to have 'home grown' SM like Vk, QQ, tik tok etc and regulate them accordingly Click to expand...

They will threaten to leave the country but if they show them the door like EU is doing they have to respect our privacy and laws if USA can ban Tiktok saying data is stored in China why can we block FB for storing data in US ?And let's not forget how FB allowed Cambridge Analytica to do stuff against Human rights and how FB bent its rule for indian govtThey will threaten to leave as usualThey should be like these companies are being kicked out of EUThey will if forced... and now we have a valid excuse aswell if they can do it for EU they can do it for us to... if they can't the they can GTFOH...And they didn't follow US law when it came to indian politicians and bent infront of them why will they even claim US law applies to them...And we will not be begging we will simply saying "either its my way or High Way"