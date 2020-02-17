Pakistan government unveils new laws for Facebook, Twitter And Social Media companies
9 Oct, 2020
SHARES
Islamabad: The federal government has granted six months to social media companies to get them registered in Pakistan.
According to sources, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority Chairman Major General (R) Amir Azeem Bajwa headed a six-member team to review the social media laws after getting nod from the federal government.
The government has authorised the authority to block any illegal content on social media platforms.
The PTA will approach the social media firms after detecting any controversial and illegal content and the companies will be responsible to remove the content within 24 hours.
As per the new laws, every social media company will have to open its office in Pakistan and strictly follow the cyber crime laws.
Under the laws, content sharing by overseas Pakistan against the national security will also be blocked.
On February 11, the PTI government had approved social media laws, which drew severe criticism from the digital rights companies making the government to review the laws.
Pakistan government unveils new laws for Facebook, Twitter And Social Media companies
Islamabad: The federal government has granted six months to social media companies to get them registered in Pakistan. According to sources, Pakistan
timesofislamabad.com