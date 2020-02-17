Pakistan government unveils new laws for Facebook, Twitter And Social Media companies

What's new

Islamabad: The federal government has granted six months to social media companies to get them registered in Pakistan.
According to sources, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority Chairman Major General (R) Amir Azeem Bajwa headed a six-member team to review the social media laws after getting nod from the federal government.

The government has authorised the authority to block any illegal content on social media platforms.
The PTA will approach the social media firms after detecting any controversial and illegal content and the companies will be responsible to remove the content within 24 hours.
As per the new laws, every social media company will have to open its office in Pakistan and strictly follow the cyber crime laws.
Under the laws, content sharing by overseas Pakistan against the national security will also be blocked.
On February 11, the PTI government had approved social media laws, which drew severe criticism from the digital rights companies making the government to review the laws.

timesofislamabad.com

1.these companies will never register in pakistan

2.they are US based and only US laws apply on them

3.its pointless to beg them for opening Pakistan offices




the only approach is to have 'home grown' SM like Vk, QQ, tik tok etc and regulate them accordingly
 
They will threaten to leave the country but if they show them the door like EU is doing they have to respect our privacy and laws if USA can ban Tiktok saying data is stored in China why can we block FB for storing data in US ?

And let's not forget how FB allowed Cambridge Analytica to do stuff against Human rights and how FB bent its rule for indian govt
They will threaten to leave as usual
They should be like these companies are being kicked out of EU
They will if forced... and now we have a valid excuse aswell if they can do it for EU they can do it for us to... if they can't the they can GTFOH...

And they didn't follow US law when it came to indian politicians and bent infront of them why will they even claim US law applies to them...

And we will not be begging we will simply saying "either its my way or High Way"
 
Block them simply. Do you know Google showing J&K with India only in India not anywhere in the world. According to Google, they are doing this because of Indian domestic law. They have to follow GOI requirements to run their businesses in India. So same here, if they don’t cooperate with the government, say bye bye...

PS: Twitter n Facebook running by Indianzz
 
Would be even better if rather than just a passive approach of legal control - Pakistan actively built a clone of FB and twitter. So that eventually, when these companies do not comply, showing them the door is made more palatable for the public at large.
 
We are always late on making lawas and implementing them.
We did the same with TV channels.
We did the same with cellular operators
And we did the same with social media.
Govt should immediately make laws and implement them at initial stages.
 
You do understand you are comparing Pakistan with EU and USA? Both EU and USA are about 70 times larger than Pakistan economically. You do not have same leverage with them like those countries do.

If they are indeed banned in Pakistan, where will Imran do his propaganda against Modi? Twitter is a better platform than UN for such things. If left alone to India, Pakistanis will become pariah in this world. Hopefully Imran is smarter than you.
 
