muhammadhafeezmalik said: Pakistan Gets No Funding for 4 CPEC Projects From China in H1 FY22​

Nine ongoing development projects, including four under the umbrella of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), received no funding from China, out of total budget estimated financing of $60 million for the current fiscal year.





According to an official document, the Government of Pakistan had estimated receiving a loan of $6.250 million from China for the Havelian-Thakot KKH Phase-II project during the current fiscal year. Contrary to the budget estimation for the project of CPEC, the financing from China could not material during the first half of the current fiscal year. As per the official documents, the National Highway Authority (NHA) was the executing agency for the project, which was supposed to be completed in five years on 30 April 2021.





The up-Gradation of Pakistan Railway’s Existing Mainline-1 (ML-I) and Establishment of Dry port near Havelian (2018-2022) was also a project under the umbrella of CPEC. The government had estimated a loan of $18.684 million in the budget, but this project also did not receive any interest from the Chinese side so far.





Another important project of the CPEC, which did not receive financial support from China, was the construction of the Expressway on Eastbay of Gawadar Port. The government had an estimated loan of $11.603 million from China, however, the government could not get any funds in this regard. The document shows that the original date of completion of the project was 31 Dec 2021. Sources privy to the matter say that this project is still under process.





The government also failed to get any funds for the project of NHA, namely, “the Dualization of Yarik-Mughalkot-Zhob section of N-50 (210 km) CPEC Western Alignment,” including “Zhob Bypass and Land Acquisition,” during the first half of the current fiscal year. The government was hopeful for availing $3.75 million loan from China during FY22.





The government had also estimated a loan of $ 11.875 million for the project of Pakistan Space Center (PSC) Islamabad, Lahore, and Karachi, during the current fiscal year, but after the first half of the fiscal year, the country could not mobilize the estimated resource. The government also couldn’t get an estimated loan of $ 0.625 million for the project of the Pakistan Multi-Mission Satelite (Pak Sat. MM1), Lahore and Karachi, so far.





The other three projects which did not receive any funds include the PTV Terrestrial Digitalization of Digital Terrestrial Multimedia Broadcast (DTMB) through Grant in Aid, Reconstruction and Rehabilitation of fully damaged schools in Bara District Khyber under Chinese assistance Programme, and Gawadar Smart Environmental and Sanitation System and Landfill.





Some experts believe that the estimated amount could be materialized during the second half of the fiscal year.



Pakistan could not get even a penny of assistance from China for its space program while PTI supporters were mocking Ahsan Iqbal's statement a few days ago.



During PM’s visit: Pakistan, China all set to sign $10-15 bn pacts​

Loyal's of corrupt MAFIA PML N needs to keep quite specially when Khan just signed 15 billion dollar deals in various sectors under CPEC. CPEC is going fine to protect your MAFIAS traitor thugs you would sell any lies plus the website you are posting from is no authentic source.By Mehtab Haider February 05, 2022ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and China are all set to sign different agreements worth $10-15 billion during the ongoing visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan including rollover of $4 billion deposits, fresh loan of $4 billion, and other projects.However, both sides have so far been unable to make progress on the much-delayed multibillion-dollar project of Mainline-1 (ML-1) despite making of efforts, as the financing agreement has not yet been firmed up.Pakistan’s federal cabinet also granted approval for signing of much-awaited industrial cooperation between the two countries under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). “Pakistani authorities are expecting that the ongoing visit of PM Imran Khan will pave the way for boosting bilateral relations and minimum size of cooperation will be over $10 billion,” official sources confirmed to The News on Friday.While the parties are proactively promoting, facilitating and executing the long-term industrial development plan, China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is a framework of regional connectivity, infrastructure development, and industrial cooperation which will not only benefit the parties but also have a positive impact in the region.The success of the early harvest projects pertaining to energy and infrastructure has set the foundation for CPEC to enter the pragmatic phase of an enhanced level of industrial cooperation, leading to substantial investment and financing from Chinese government and Chinese private enterprises with reciprocal efforts by the Pakistani government, to provide an encouraging business environment and achieve mutual success as envisaged in the long-term plan of CPEC, signed in 2017 and the MoU on industrial cooperation under CPEC, signed in 2018; the parties hereby agree, as mentioned in the following Articles of the Framework Agreement.Article 1: As envisaged in the long-term plan, the main objective of the framework agreement is to enhance industrial competitiveness of Pakistan through encouraging Chinese enterprises to build factories and set up business in Pakistan. The focus of the partnership is to improve skill development, enhance labour productivity and encourage joint research and development. The principle of the partnership is to respect the enterprises as responsible entities on market-oriented guidelines, and to follow the business rules and international practices.Article 2 : The joint Working Group (WG) on Industrial Cooperation under CPEC of the parties will provide guidelines to attract high-quality FM through encouragement of export-oriented high-tech industries, promoting industrialisation, development and population of the economic zones, enhancement of service sector competitiveness, forecasting perspective demand for human resources, ensuring requisite training of workforce; and for the initiation, planning, execution and monitoring of the projects (public as well as private sector) within the ambit agreed between the two countries.China has advantages and expertise in technology, financing, and industrial capacity, while Pakistan enjoys favorable conditions in natural resources, adequate labor manpower, quality infrastructure, access to the international markets and optimal policies for industrial development.