What's new

Pakistan Gets No Funding for 4 CPEC Projects From China in H1 FY22

muhammadhafeezmalik

muhammadhafeezmalik

FULL MEMBER
Jan 21, 2015
1,770
-6
1,546
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan

Pakistan Gets No Funding for 4 CPEC Projects From China in H1 FY22​


Nine ongoing development projects, including four under the umbrella of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), received no funding from China, out of total budget estimated financing of $60 million for the current fiscal year.


According to an official document, the Government of Pakistan had estimated receiving a loan of $6.250 million from China for the Havelian-Thakot KKH Phase-II project during the current fiscal year. Contrary to the budget estimation for the project of CPEC, the financing from China could not material during the first half of the current fiscal year. As per the official documents, the National Highway Authority (NHA) was the executing agency for the project, which was supposed to be completed in five years on 30 April 2021.


The up-Gradation of Pakistan Railway’s Existing Mainline-1 (ML-I) and Establishment of Dry port near Havelian (2018-2022) was also a project under the umbrella of CPEC. The government had estimated a loan of $18.684 million in the budget, but this project also did not receive any interest from the Chinese side so far.


Another important project of the CPEC, which did not receive financial support from China, was the construction of the Expressway on Eastbay of Gawadar Port. The government had an estimated loan of $11.603 million from China, however, the government could not get any funds in this regard. The document shows that the original date of completion of the project was 31 Dec 2021. Sources privy to the matter say that this project is still under process.


The government also failed to get any funds for the project of NHA, namely, “the Dualization of Yarik-Mughalkot-Zhob section of N-50 (210 km) CPEC Western Alignment,” including “Zhob Bypass and Land Acquisition,” during the first half of the current fiscal year. The government was hopeful for availing $3.75 million loan from China during FY22.


The government had also estimated a loan of $ 11.875 million for the project of Pakistan Space Center (PSC) Islamabad, Lahore, and Karachi, during the current fiscal year, but after the first half of the fiscal year, the country could not mobilize the estimated resource. The government also couldn’t get an estimated loan of $ 0.625 million for the project of the Pakistan Multi-Mission Satelite (Pak Sat. MM1), Lahore and Karachi, so far.


The other three projects which did not receive any funds include the PTV Terrestrial Digitalization of Digital Terrestrial Multimedia Broadcast (DTMB) through Grant in Aid, Reconstruction and Rehabilitation of fully damaged schools in Bara District Khyber under Chinese assistance Programme, and Gawadar Smart Environmental and Sanitation System and Landfill.


Some experts believe that the estimated amount could be materialized during the second half of the fiscal year.

propakistani.pk

Pakistan Gets No Funding for 4 CPEC Projects From China in H1 FY22

Nine ongoing development projects, including four under the umbrella of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), received no funding from China, out
propakistani.pk propakistani.pk

Pakistan could not get even a penny of assistance from China for its space program while PTI supporters were mocking Ahsan Iqbal's statement a few days ago.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1491675911468601348
 
Aesterix

Aesterix

FULL MEMBER
Jan 26, 2021
998
-1
1,872
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
CPEC took a giant hit after resignation of General Asim Bajwa.
The project was based on Chinese trust on Pakistan army's capacity of governance and provision of security.
China or any country of the world has zero trust in Civilian government.
The farther military is pushed away from CPEC the more it will fail.
 
Goritoes

Goritoes

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 20, 2021
3,334
0
5,120
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
If this news is true, than I am not surprised, I think China should condition the Aid or investments with Bajwa and IK resignation, IK is more Afghani than Afghani's themselves, Pakistani's are dying everyday, country's economy is going down, people are committing suicide, Mob's Lynching's are happening and Imran Khan is extremely worried about the Grocery lists of Afghan Taliban, as for our Bajwa he knows he is incompetent and will not get any job offers from Middle East, so he decided to focus on making enough money while on job so his retirement life will be lavish, he don't care nor knows what his job is as a COAS. General Sahab ko Foreign Economic tours ki adaat lag gaye hai.
 
P

Patriot forever

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 2, 2020
2,582
4
5,033
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Goritoes said:
If this news is true, than I am not surprised, I think China should condition the Aid or investments with Bajwa and IK resignation, IK is more Afghani than Afghani's themselves, Pakistani's are dying everyday, country's economy is going down, people are committing suicide, Mob's Lynching's are happening and Imran Khan is extremely worried about the Grocery lists of Afghan Taliban, as for our Bajwa he knows he is incompetent and will not get any job offers from Middle East, so he decided to focus on making enough money while on job so his retirement life will be lavish, he don't care nor knows what his job is as a COAS. General Sahab ko Foreign Economic tours ki adaat lag gaye hai.
Click to expand...

FDI jumps 20pc to $1.056bln in July-Dec FY2022​

By Our Correspondent
January 19, 2022



FDI jumps 20pc to $1.056bln in July-Dec FY2022

KARACHI: Pakistan’s foreign direct investment increased 20 percent to $1.056 billion in the first half of this fiscal year with China being the top investor, central bank data showed on Tuesday.

www.thenews.com.pk

FDI jumps 20pc to $1.056bln in July-Dec FY2022

KARACHI: Pakistan’s foreign direct investment increased 20 percent to $1.056 billion in the first half of this fiscal year with China being the top investor, central bank data showed on...
www.thenews.com.pk www.thenews.com.pk

muhammadhafeezmalik said:

Pakistan Gets No Funding for 4 CPEC Projects From China in H1 FY22​


Nine ongoing development projects, including four under the umbrella of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), received no funding from China, out of total budget estimated financing of $60 million for the current fiscal year.


According to an official document, the Government of Pakistan had estimated receiving a loan of $6.250 million from China for the Havelian-Thakot KKH Phase-II project during the current fiscal year. Contrary to the budget estimation for the project of CPEC, the financing from China could not material during the first half of the current fiscal year. As per the official documents, the National Highway Authority (NHA) was the executing agency for the project, which was supposed to be completed in five years on 30 April 2021.


The up-Gradation of Pakistan Railway’s Existing Mainline-1 (ML-I) and Establishment of Dry port near Havelian (2018-2022) was also a project under the umbrella of CPEC. The government had estimated a loan of $18.684 million in the budget, but this project also did not receive any interest from the Chinese side so far.


Another important project of the CPEC, which did not receive financial support from China, was the construction of the Expressway on Eastbay of Gawadar Port. The government had an estimated loan of $11.603 million from China, however, the government could not get any funds in this regard. The document shows that the original date of completion of the project was 31 Dec 2021. Sources privy to the matter say that this project is still under process.


The government also failed to get any funds for the project of NHA, namely, “the Dualization of Yarik-Mughalkot-Zhob section of N-50 (210 km) CPEC Western Alignment,” including “Zhob Bypass and Land Acquisition,” during the first half of the current fiscal year. The government was hopeful for availing $3.75 million loan from China during FY22.


The government had also estimated a loan of $ 11.875 million for the project of Pakistan Space Center (PSC) Islamabad, Lahore, and Karachi, during the current fiscal year, but after the first half of the fiscal year, the country could not mobilize the estimated resource. The government also couldn’t get an estimated loan of $ 0.625 million for the project of the Pakistan Multi-Mission Satelite (Pak Sat. MM1), Lahore and Karachi, so far.


The other three projects which did not receive any funds include the PTV Terrestrial Digitalization of Digital Terrestrial Multimedia Broadcast (DTMB) through Grant in Aid, Reconstruction and Rehabilitation of fully damaged schools in Bara District Khyber under Chinese assistance Programme, and Gawadar Smart Environmental and Sanitation System and Landfill.


Some experts believe that the estimated amount could be materialized during the second half of the fiscal year.

propakistani.pk

Pakistan Gets No Funding for 4 CPEC Projects From China in H1 FY22

Nine ongoing development projects, including four under the umbrella of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), received no funding from China, out
propakistani.pk propakistani.pk

Pakistan could not get even a penny of assistance from China for its space program while PTI supporters were mocking Ahsan Iqbal's statement a few days ago.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1491675911468601348
Click to expand...

I just have one objection,

Instead of space were we not supposed to land on Mars in 2020 according to aristotle prophecies.

😂
 
F

Flight of falcon

SENIOR MEMBER
May 22, 2019
2,492
2
5,681
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
muhammadhafeezmalik said:

Pakistan Gets No Funding for 4 CPEC Projects From China in H1 FY22​


Nine ongoing development projects, including four under the umbrella of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), received no funding from China, out of total budget estimated financing of $60 million for the current fiscal year.


According to an official document, the Government of Pakistan had estimated receiving a loan of $6.250 million from China for the Havelian-Thakot KKH Phase-II project during the current fiscal year. Contrary to the budget estimation for the project of CPEC, the financing from China could not material during the first half of the current fiscal year. As per the official documents, the National Highway Authority (NHA) was the executing agency for the project, which was supposed to be completed in five years on 30 April 2021.


The up-Gradation of Pakistan Railway’s Existing Mainline-1 (ML-I) and Establishment of Dry port near Havelian (2018-2022) was also a project under the umbrella of CPEC. The government had estimated a loan of $18.684 million in the budget, but this project also did not receive any interest from the Chinese side so far.


Another important project of the CPEC, which did not receive financial support from China, was the construction of the Expressway on Eastbay of Gawadar Port. The government had an estimated loan of $11.603 million from China, however, the government could not get any funds in this regard. The document shows that the original date of completion of the project was 31 Dec 2021. Sources privy to the matter say that this project is still under process.


The government also failed to get any funds for the project of NHA, namely, “the Dualization of Yarik-Mughalkot-Zhob section of N-50 (210 km) CPEC Western Alignment,” including “Zhob Bypass and Land Acquisition,” during the first half of the current fiscal year. The government was hopeful for availing $3.75 million loan from China during FY22.


The government had also estimated a loan of $ 11.875 million for the project of Pakistan Space Center (PSC) Islamabad, Lahore, and Karachi, during the current fiscal year, but after the first half of the fiscal year, the country could not mobilize the estimated resource. The government also couldn’t get an estimated loan of $ 0.625 million for the project of the Pakistan Multi-Mission Satelite (Pak Sat. MM1), Lahore and Karachi, so far.


The other three projects which did not receive any funds include the PTV Terrestrial Digitalization of Digital Terrestrial Multimedia Broadcast (DTMB) through Grant in Aid, Reconstruction and Rehabilitation of fully damaged schools in Bara District Khyber under Chinese assistance Programme, and Gawadar Smart Environmental and Sanitation System and Landfill.


Some experts believe that the estimated amount could be materialized during the second half of the fiscal year.

propakistani.pk

Pakistan Gets No Funding for 4 CPEC Projects From China in H1 FY22

Nine ongoing development projects, including four under the umbrella of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), received no funding from China, out
propakistani.pk propakistani.pk

Pakistan could not get even a penny of assistance from China for its space program while PTI supporters were mocking Ahsan Iqbal's statement a few days ago.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1491675911468601348
Click to expand...


We should have sent this kanjar to space …. On a NASA made rocket … one way flight.
 
Tameem

Tameem

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 27, 2008
4,293
-16
3,914
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Goritoes said:
If this news is true, than I am not surprised, I think China should condition the Aid or investments with Bajwa and IK resignation, IK is more Afghani than Afghani's themselves, Pakistani's are dying everyday, country's economy is going down, people are committing suicide, Mob's Lynching's are happening and Imran Khan is extremely worried about the Grocery lists of Afghan Taliban, as for our Bajwa he knows he is incompetent and will not get any job offers from Middle East, so he decided to focus on making enough money while on job so his retirement life will be lavish, he don't care nor knows what his job is as a COAS. General Sahab ko Foreign Economic tours ki adaat lag gaye hai.
Click to expand...

Its was Army (Raheel+Bajwa) behinds IK who vehemently oppose CPEC development in its initiation.
IK famously attributed it to Corruption and promise opening of cases once PM.
Chinese never forgets that moment, they simply wants to work with civilians and Army sabotaging it.
Now its the time to teach some lessons forever.
 
AZ1

AZ1

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 25, 2017
7,492
-2
7,353
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
muhammadhafeezmalik said:

Pakistan Gets No Funding for 4 CPEC Projects From China in H1 FY22​


Nine ongoing development projects, including four under the umbrella of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), received no funding from China, out of total budget estimated financing of $60 million for the current fiscal year.


According to an official document, the Government of Pakistan had estimated receiving a loan of $6.250 million from China for the Havelian-Thakot KKH Phase-II project during the current fiscal year. Contrary to the budget estimation for the project of CPEC, the financing from China could not material during the first half of the current fiscal year. As per the official documents, the National Highway Authority (NHA) was the executing agency for the project, which was supposed to be completed in five years on 30 April 2021.


The up-Gradation of Pakistan Railway’s Existing Mainline-1 (ML-I) and Establishment of Dry port near Havelian (2018-2022) was also a project under the umbrella of CPEC. The government had estimated a loan of $18.684 million in the budget, but this project also did not receive any interest from the Chinese side so far.


Another important project of the CPEC, which did not receive financial support from China, was the construction of the Expressway on Eastbay of Gawadar Port. The government had an estimated loan of $11.603 million from China, however, the government could not get any funds in this regard. The document shows that the original date of completion of the project was 31 Dec 2021. Sources privy to the matter say that this project is still under process.


The government also failed to get any funds for the project of NHA, namely, “the Dualization of Yarik-Mughalkot-Zhob section of N-50 (210 km) CPEC Western Alignment,” including “Zhob Bypass and Land Acquisition,” during the first half of the current fiscal year. The government was hopeful for availing $3.75 million loan from China during FY22.


The government had also estimated a loan of $ 11.875 million for the project of Pakistan Space Center (PSC) Islamabad, Lahore, and Karachi, during the current fiscal year, but after the first half of the fiscal year, the country could not mobilize the estimated resource. The government also couldn’t get an estimated loan of $ 0.625 million for the project of the Pakistan Multi-Mission Satelite (Pak Sat. MM1), Lahore and Karachi, so far.


The other three projects which did not receive any funds include the PTV Terrestrial Digitalization of Digital Terrestrial Multimedia Broadcast (DTMB) through Grant in Aid, Reconstruction and Rehabilitation of fully damaged schools in Bara District Khyber under Chinese assistance Programme, and Gawadar Smart Environmental and Sanitation System and Landfill.


Some experts believe that the estimated amount could be materialized during the second half of the fiscal year.

propakistani.pk

Pakistan Gets No Funding for 4 CPEC Projects From China in H1 FY22

Nine ongoing development projects, including four under the umbrella of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), received no funding from China, out
propakistani.pk propakistani.pk

Pakistan could not get even a penny of assistance from China for its space program while PTI supporters were mocking Ahsan Iqbal's statement a few days ago.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1491675911468601348
Click to expand...
Pakistam space program really?? lol.

Patwario ko 1 rupees petrol high lagta aur space program ke liye loan chaye sharm khatm hai bilkul.
 
Riz

Riz

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 20, 2010
5,601
-1
9,592
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Tameem said:
Its was Army (Raheel+Bajwa) behinds IK who vehemently oppose CPEC development in its initiation.
IK famously attributed it to Corruption and promise opening of cases once PM.
Chinese never forgets that moment, they simply wants to work with civilians and Army sabotaging it.
Now its the time to teach some lessons forever.
Click to expand...
A gia nawaz sharif khud :lol:
 
Zarvan

Zarvan

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 28, 2011
52,988
85
61,791
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
muhammadhafeezmalik said:

Pakistan Gets No Funding for 4 CPEC Projects From China in H1 FY22​


Nine ongoing development projects, including four under the umbrella of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), received no funding from China, out of total budget estimated financing of $60 million for the current fiscal year.


According to an official document, the Government of Pakistan had estimated receiving a loan of $6.250 million from China for the Havelian-Thakot KKH Phase-II project during the current fiscal year. Contrary to the budget estimation for the project of CPEC, the financing from China could not material during the first half of the current fiscal year. As per the official documents, the National Highway Authority (NHA) was the executing agency for the project, which was supposed to be completed in five years on 30 April 2021.


The up-Gradation of Pakistan Railway’s Existing Mainline-1 (ML-I) and Establishment of Dry port near Havelian (2018-2022) was also a project under the umbrella of CPEC. The government had estimated a loan of $18.684 million in the budget, but this project also did not receive any interest from the Chinese side so far.


Another important project of the CPEC, which did not receive financial support from China, was the construction of the Expressway on Eastbay of Gawadar Port. The government had an estimated loan of $11.603 million from China, however, the government could not get any funds in this regard. The document shows that the original date of completion of the project was 31 Dec 2021. Sources privy to the matter say that this project is still under process.


The government also failed to get any funds for the project of NHA, namely, “the Dualization of Yarik-Mughalkot-Zhob section of N-50 (210 km) CPEC Western Alignment,” including “Zhob Bypass and Land Acquisition,” during the first half of the current fiscal year. The government was hopeful for availing $3.75 million loan from China during FY22.


The government had also estimated a loan of $ 11.875 million for the project of Pakistan Space Center (PSC) Islamabad, Lahore, and Karachi, during the current fiscal year, but after the first half of the fiscal year, the country could not mobilize the estimated resource. The government also couldn’t get an estimated loan of $ 0.625 million for the project of the Pakistan Multi-Mission Satelite (Pak Sat. MM1), Lahore and Karachi, so far.


The other three projects which did not receive any funds include the PTV Terrestrial Digitalization of Digital Terrestrial Multimedia Broadcast (DTMB) through Grant in Aid, Reconstruction and Rehabilitation of fully damaged schools in Bara District Khyber under Chinese assistance Programme, and Gawadar Smart Environmental and Sanitation System and Landfill.


Some experts believe that the estimated amount could be materialized during the second half of the fiscal year.

propakistani.pk

Pakistan Gets No Funding for 4 CPEC Projects From China in H1 FY22

Nine ongoing development projects, including four under the umbrella of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), received no funding from China, out
propakistani.pk propakistani.pk

Pakistan could not get even a penny of assistance from China for its space program while PTI supporters were mocking Ahsan Iqbal's statement a few days ago.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1491675911468601348
Click to expand...
Loyal's of corrupt MAFIA PML N needs to keep quite specially when Khan just signed 15 billion dollar deals in various sectors under CPEC. CPEC is going fine to protect your MAFIAS traitor thugs you would sell any lies plus the website you are posting from is no authentic source.

During PM’s visit: Pakistan, China all set to sign $10-15 bn pacts​

By Mehtab Haider
February 05, 2022



During PM’s visit: Pakistan, China all set to sign $10-15 bn pacts

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and China are all set to sign different agreements worth $10-15 billion during the ongoing visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan including rollover of $4 billion deposits, fresh loan of $4 billion, and other projects.

However, both sides have so far been unable to make progress on the much-delayed multibillion-dollar project of Mainline-1 (ML-1) despite making of efforts, as the financing agreement has not yet been firmed up.

Pakistan’s federal cabinet also granted approval for signing of much-awaited industrial cooperation between the two countries under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). “Pakistani authorities are expecting that the ongoing visit of PM Imran Khan will pave the way for boosting bilateral relations and minimum size of cooperation will be over $10 billion,” official sources confirmed to The News on Friday.

While the parties are proactively promoting, facilitating and executing the long-term industrial development plan, China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is a framework of regional connectivity, infrastructure development, and industrial cooperation which will not only benefit the parties but also have a positive impact in the region.

The success of the early harvest projects pertaining to energy and infrastructure has set the foundation for CPEC to enter the pragmatic phase of an enhanced level of industrial cooperation, leading to substantial investment and financing from Chinese government and Chinese private enterprises with reciprocal efforts by the Pakistani government, to provide an encouraging business environment and achieve mutual success as envisaged in the long-term plan of CPEC, signed in 2017 and the MoU on industrial cooperation under CPEC, signed in 2018; the parties hereby agree, as mentioned in the following Articles of the Framework Agreement.

Article 1: As envisaged in the long-term plan, the main objective of the framework agreement is to enhance industrial competitiveness of Pakistan through encouraging Chinese enterprises to build factories and set up business in Pakistan. The focus of the partnership is to improve skill development, enhance labour productivity and encourage joint research and development. The principle of the partnership is to respect the enterprises as responsible entities on market-oriented guidelines, and to follow the business rules and international practices.

Article 2 : The joint Working Group (WG) on Industrial Cooperation under CPEC of the parties will provide guidelines to attract high-quality FM through encouragement of export-oriented high-tech industries, promoting industrialisation, development and population of the economic zones, enhancement of service sector competitiveness, forecasting perspective demand for human resources, ensuring requisite training of workforce; and for the initiation, planning, execution and monitoring of the projects (public as well as private sector) within the ambit agreed between the two countries.

China has advantages and expertise in technology, financing, and industrial capacity, while Pakistan enjoys favorable conditions in natural resources, adequate labor manpower, quality infrastructure, access to the international markets and optimal policies for industrial development.

www.thenews.com.pk

Pakistan, China all set to sign $10-15 bn pacts

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and China are all set to sign different agreements worth $10-15 billion during the ongoing visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan including rollover of $4 billion deposits, fresh...
www.thenews.com.pk www.thenews.com.pk
 
Last edited:
jupiter2007

jupiter2007

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 19, 2007
4,935
-1
3,694
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Tameem said:
Its was Army (Raheel+Bajwa) behinds IK who vehemently oppose CPEC development in its initiation.
IK famously attributed it to Corruption and promise opening of cases once PM.
Chinese never forgets that moment, they simply wants to work with civilians and Army sabotaging it.
Now its the time to teach some lessons forever.
Click to expand...
Goritoes said:
If this news is true, than I am not surprised, I think China should condition the Aid or investments with Bajwa and IK resignation, IK is more Afghani than Afghani's themselves, Pakistani's are dying everyday, country's economy is going down, people are committing suicide, Mob's Lynching's are happening and Imran Khan is extremely worried about the Grocery lists of Afghan Taliban, as for our Bajwa he knows he is incompetent and will not get any job offers from Middle East, so he decided to focus on making enough money while on job so his retirement life will be lavish, he don't care nor knows what his job is as a COAS. General Sahab ko Foreign Economic tours ki adaat lag gaye hai.
Click to expand...

All fake and lies.

IK is in a catch 22 situation, he can’t criticize Chinese government for huge interest rate on the CPEC loans and the kick backs from previous governments. He also can’t openly talk about it or even blame opposition because it will put the doubt on CPEC.
IK and Army were never against CPEC. IK wanted to revisit the loan agreement with China on some of the CPEC projects and figure out how the kick back money end up in German banks, and due to this there is slight delay in some of the projects.
 
Last edited:
Jazzbot

Jazzbot

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 27, 2010
9,291
16
22,769
Country
Pakistan
Location
Bahrain
Tameem said:
Its was Army (Raheel+Bajwa) behinds IK who vehemently oppose CPEC development in its initiation.
IK famously attributed it to Corruption and promise opening of cases once PM.
Chinese never forgets that moment, they simply wants to work with civilians and Army sabotaging it.
Now its the time to teach some lessons forever.
Click to expand...


How do you cook up such stuff? There has to be a thorough research on how a patwari's mind works :rofl:
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 0, Members: 0, Guests: 0)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Pakistan to repay foreign loans worth $8.638b till June as vulnerabilities multiply
2 3
Replies
31
Views
1K
SaadH
S
Norwegian
Foreign loans soar to $10.4b in Jul-Dec
2 3 4
Replies
45
Views
1K
The Accountant
The Accountant
muhammadhafeezmalik
$16b to be borrowed to retire debts in FY22
Replies
14
Views
866
The Maverick
The Maverick
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
PAKISTAN’S LOANS SURGE TO $4.6B IN FIRST FIVE MONTHS OF CURRENT FY
Replies
1
Views
235
Pandora
Pandora
H
Gov’t can opt Plan B to execute ML-1 railway project: NA panel told
Replies
2
Views
252
RealNapster
RealNapster

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom