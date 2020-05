GO has become the first OMC in Pakistan to introduce an electric vehicle (EV) charging facility in Pakistan. The first of these EV chargers, made by ABB Italy, the Swiss-Swedish multinational has been installed at GO’s company owned & operated outlet, COCO-3 near the Expo Centre in Lahore. This was announced by Zeeshan Tayyeb, Chief Operating Officer, GO.Talking to GO customers at the inauguration event, Ammar Ali Talaat, Chief Strategy & Business Development Officer stated that GO plans to roll out EV chargers at key sites across the network including motorways and major national highways so that EV owners can travel through Pakistan without range anxiety, knowing that they will be able to charge at one of the GO retail outlets.EVs first came into existence in the mid-19th century, when electricity was among the preferred methods for motor vehicle propulsion, providing a level of comfort and ease of operation that could not be achieved by the gasoline cars of the time. Modern internal combustion engines have been the dominant propulsion method for motor vehicles for almost 100 years, but electric power has remained commonplace in other vehicle types, such as trains and smaller vehicles of all types.Commonly, the term EV is used to refer to an electric car. In the 21st century, EVs saw a resurgence due to technological developments, and an increased focus on renewable energy. A great deal of demand for electric vehicles developed and a small core of do-it-yourself (DIY) engineers began sharing technical details for doing electric vehicle conversions. Government incentives to increase adoptions were introduced, including in the United States and the European Union.Electric vehicles are expected to increase from 2% of the global share in 2016 to 22% in 2030.