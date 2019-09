Pakistan Generates An All-Time High Hydel-Based Power During August 2019

The surge in hydroelectric power production also increased its share in the total electricity generation to an all-time peak at 40%.

The viable energy source, which is cheaper and cleaner, reduces the reliance of the country on expensive oil-based power generation.

The increase in hydel power generation was possible through the addition of new plants (Neelam-Jhelum and Tarbela 4th Extension) to the process.

Neelum-Jhelum and Tarbela 4th Extension Projects