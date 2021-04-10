What's new

Pakistan Gears Up To Host Russian President Putin visit

Scorpiooo

Scorpiooo

FULL MEMBER
Apr 22, 2020
848
0
822
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
FB_IMG_1625031518389.jpg




Pakistan Gears Up To Host Russian President Putin Next Month

After a long time, Pakistan and Russia are strengthening bilateral relations. Pakistan and Russia signed a fresh agreement to lay a gas pipeline between Karachi to Kasur. Also Russia is keen to sell arms to Pakistan.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov visited Islamabad in April after 9 years. Lavrov came with a message to strengthen ties between both two countries.
Now an official tour of Russian President Vladimir Putin is on cards. The Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, has already extended a formal invitation to President Putin

Putin was scheduled to visit Pakistan earlier this year, but his visit was delayed due to the COVID pandemic.

This was announced by Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in an official statement

In the light of Pakistan's recent tension with the United States over CIA bases in Afghanistan post-withdrawal, the scheduled visit of the Russian President Vladimir Putin has become even more crucial for future regional alliances.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov toured Pakistan in April after 9 years and apart from other bilateral issues, Express Tribune and others quoted sources inside Pakistan's Foreign Ministry that Sergey has offered a diplomatic ‘blank cheque’ on the behalf of President Putin, implying that Moscow is ready for any kind of cooperation with Islamabad, whatever Pakistan needs.

Last month reports came of Russia Pakistan signing the agreement of building 1100km long Pakistan Steam Gas Pipeline Project worth 2.25 billion $, anticipated to haul 12.4 billion cubic meters of natural gas every year from Karachi to Kasur. The initial signing of the agreement happened in 2015 but the project was postponed for several untold reasons.

The intergovernmental agreement signed in 2015 had proposed 100% of the building to Russia while the revised model suggests 74% stakes for Pakistan. What's important that Pakistan has opened to this project despite the risk of U.S sanctions on Russian companies. The groundbreaking of the project is foreseen to be held later this year or in early 2022. Apart from the economic significance, the project also holds considerable strategic value for Pakistan.

Pakistan and Russia are also closely negotiating and observing the Afghan Peace process which will also be on the agenda of the planned visit of the Russian President.
Russia has been reluctant to sell arms historically owing to its close ties with India but experts have also signaling for a policy change in this regard, considering both armies have been conducting joint exercises since 2016. Russia and Pakistan have come a long way since the Cold War and the Afghan War era but how long? That's what we are about to find in the due visit of the Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Pakistan Gears Up To Host Russian President Putin Next Month | The Pakistan Frontier

pakistanfrontier.com pakistanfrontier.com
www.business-standard.com

After gas pipeline deal, Russian President's visit to Pakistan on the cards

After Pakistan and Russia signed a fresh agreement to lay a gas pipeline, prospects of Russian President Vladimir Putin visiting Islamabad for the very first time were on the cards
www.business-standard.com www.business-standard.com
www.facebook.com

Pakistan China Russian Turkey Defence Analysts Forum - PDAF & PLADU : In the light of Pakistan's recent tension with the United States over CIA bases in Afghanistan post-withdrawal, the scheduled visit of the Russian President Vladimir Putin has become even more crucial for future regional alliances

In the light of Pakistan's recent tension with the United States over CIA bases in Afghanistan post-withdrawal, the scheduled visit of the Russian President Vladimir Putin has become even more...
www.facebook.com www.facebook.com
 
Last edited:
Titanium100

Titanium100

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 1, 2019
2,821
-7
2,637
Country
Denmark
Location
Denmark
This is very important meeting as NATO is making some serious encroachment on Russia in the baltic and Ukraine. US and allies have not made this type of encroachment on Russia since the cold war
 
N

nahtanbob

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 24, 2018
8,007
-37
2,642
Country
United States
Location
United States
IceCold said:
You mistake us for India which is cheerleading for the US while bending backwards.
Click to expand...
Search this forum for all the potential visits by Putin. I think he might show up in Pakistan next month.
Titanium100 said:
This is very important meeting as NATO is making some serious encroachment on Russia in the baltic and Ukraine. US and allies have not made this type of encroachment on Russia since the cold war
Click to expand...
Baltics are NATO members. that game is over.

Ukraine is too big to be pushed around by Russia. It has 40 million plus people. If NATO admits Ukraine Russia will find it hard to swallow.

Imagine Ukraine being an ally of Wehrmacht during World War 2. Imagine Hitler launching Operation Barbarossa from the Don river
 
Titanium100

Titanium100

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 1, 2019
2,821
-7
2,637
Country
Denmark
Location
Denmark
nahtanbob said:
Search this forum for all the potential visits by Putin. I think he might show up in Pakistan next month.


Baltics are NATO members. that game is over.

Ukraine is too big to be pushed around by Russia. It has 40 million plus people. If NATO admits Ukraine Russia will find it hard to swallow.

Imagine Ukraine being an ally of Wehrmacht during World War 2. Imagine Hitler launching Operation Barbarossa from the Don river
Click to expand...
The NATO build up has been significiant in the last few months in Baltic regions and even in Ukraine. Despite Ukraine not being NATO on paper they remain a major ally. NATO is taking Russia very serious they feel threatened somehow they didn't react like this since the Cold war. The Eastern european theater is the main US theater that is where all their heavy mobilization and forces are located and not in the Pacific. Which means all the war preparations is facing Russia
 
N

nahtanbob

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 24, 2018
8,007
-37
2,642
Country
United States
Location
United States
Titanium100 said:
The NATO build up has been significiant in the last few months in Baltic regions and even in Ukraine. Despite Ukraine not being NATO on member they remain a major ally. NATO is taking Russia very serious they feel threatened somehow they didn't react like this since the Cold war. The Eastern european theater is the main US theater that is where all their heavy mobilization and forces are located and not in the Pacific. Which means all the war preparations is facing directly against Russia
Click to expand...
No one is invading Russia. I do not want a war over Crimea.
 
Titanium100

Titanium100

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 1, 2019
2,821
-7
2,637
Country
Denmark
Location
Denmark
nahtanbob said:
No one is invading Russia. I do not want a war over Crimea.
Click to expand...
Ofcourse not there won't be war over Crimea that is insignificiant but the alertness level is high on the eastern European front which is the US and NATO's main frontline. I don't know yet why this shift but it could be due to some intel
 
N

nahtanbob

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 24, 2018
8,007
-37
2,642
Country
United States
Location
United States
Titanium100 said:
Ofcourse not there won't be war over Crimea that is insignificiant but the alertness level is high on the eastern European front which is the US and NATO's main frontline. I don't know yet why this shift but it could be due to some intel
Click to expand...
maybe they want to deter 100,000 Russian troops on Ukrainian border
as a civilian I am not impressed by Russian military anymore
 
Titanium100

Titanium100

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 1, 2019
2,821
-7
2,637
Country
Denmark
Location
Denmark
nahtanbob said:
maybe they want to deter 100,000 Russian troops on Ukrainian border
as a civilian I am not impressed by Russian military anymore
Click to expand...
It could be due to Ukraine to deter them so Russia doesn't become bold further moving on the Baltic, Poland and other european countries. Russia remains a main threat in Europe due to geolocation and specifically threat to the western european belt which NATO is safe guarding heavily and Russia remains a threat to them which is why the restlessness has occured in NATO recently
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 2, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Vanguard One
Qureshi-Lavrov talks: Russia to boost ties with Pakistan, supply military gear
Replies
6
Views
313
Basel
Basel
HAIDER
Pakistan, Russia agree to boost defence ties
2 3 4
Replies
55
Views
3K
gulli
G
INDIAPOSITIVE
Pakistan is Russia's New Best Friend
2 3
Replies
37
Views
2K
Fawadqasim1
Fawadqasim1
Clutch
The Next People-To-People Phase Of The Russian-Pakistani Rapprochement
Replies
1
Views
642
somebozo
S
David James
21 world leaders visited India this year, more on way
Replies
3
Views
990
Jade
Jade

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom