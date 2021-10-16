What's new

Pakistan gears up to digitalise head-counting

dusky86 said:
tribune.com.pk

Pakistan gears up to digitalise head-counting | The Express Tribune

Census experts fear use of technology may introduce new errors to the process
What a shitty people who claims that an online system cannot bechecked and verrified. They are still living in stone ages.

With the digital CNIC an option can be put that census should be done by reading the QR code on CNIC with the geo tagging of recording of info this will ensure that corretness of information specially where people declare themselves on the address of their villages rather than current locations.
 
