Yes. It is even more important than ever before.



Short-fused, without critical thinking, auto-emotional reactions is not going to provide work to millions of Paks working in GCC.



Incidently, these millions of Paks send money back home which keeps the country going... given how our economy, society, education and industry is destroyed in last 35-40 years.



Are we going to leave the field open to GanguDaesh so that they can take Pak jobs and become even more nauseating?



I say, PMIK kindly hop on the Pak1 and go on whirlwind tour of entire GCC... even a courtesy visit to Eygpt... enhance our relationship... and turn into geo-economic-geo-strategic.



Go to Tehran, Turkey...and then fly to Europe,...on way back to Moscow... and then stop in BeiJing... after rest Southeat Asia and Tokyo.



I do expect all thest to happen before PMIK has time to catch up before hopping on plane again to UN.



Luckily, PakState doesn't think like Pakposters....



GanguDaesh has bitten more than it can chew... time to rebalance the Strategic Equations.

