Pakistan FUTURE soldier Program Ambitions

Future Soldier

Soldier Modernisation | ACR Lethality Focus (CZECHOSLOVAKIA)

ghost_recon_future_soldier_by_mik4g-d33lekz.jpg


While near term capability enhancements are the current priority, thinking has moved over to what Pakistan's soldier modernisation programme might look like with planning for Pakistan's SMP being in its initial phases.

Improvement to lethality figures strongly in Pakistan's thinking which will see the replacement of the 7.62mm H&K G3 with light caliber assault rifle with various attachments and add-on features such as under barrel grenade launcher, holographic sights and multi-function laser pointer/target designator. To this will be added Non Lethal Weapons to better cater for the requirement of Operations Other Than War, Gen. Hussain stated that NLWs are currently being evaluated from the international market. Modern portable Anti tank weapon systems are being assessed.

Unusually on the requirements side, Pakistan is seeking a new flamethrower. Pakistan's current equipment is seen as being of an &#8220;old vintage&#8221; and the military is currently &#8220;evaluating latest standards of Flame Throwers with enhanced capacity of fuel and range.&#8221; Battle field Identification Friend or Foe for vehicles and dismounted infantry soldier systems available on the international market are now being examined.

In communications terms a &#8220;Personal Net Digital Radio&#8221; is required with integrated GPS and with the, &#8220;capability to be linked with a PDA (Personal Data Assistant) at second in command level.&#8221; A low level Multi-band inter/intra team radio with ground to air transmission facility is also required.

This will be supplemented by an Individual Soldier's Computer Communication. Which is described as being smart enough to display information and provide position/navigation data. Soldiers will be able to view information through a hand held colour display or through an integrated head gear subsystem display.

Pakistan has a requirement for an Infantry Battle Field Command and Information System. This will integrate infantry soldiers' communication with other arms especially with air assets and permit unit command posts to exchange data from battalion level down to infantry platoon and section levels as well as to higher Headquarters.

In term of personal protective equipment, a Light weight helmet compatible with NBC masks and night vision is being pursued with integrated headgear for a ballistic protective helmet shell, light weight garments, lightweight anti-mine combat shoes and body armour with integrated elbow and knee protection being some of them.

Gen. Hussain stated that Pakistan is currently evaluating modern lightly armoured and air transportable vehicles from the international market which can perform the role of &#8220;Mother Ship&#8221; for Infantry sections or teams by enhancing the Infantry man's mobility under armour protection.

In terms of Night Vision Gen. Hussain stated, &#8220;Our area of focus is on Image intensification sights and thermal sights for Small Arms and Light Anti Tank weapons, Hand held image intensification scopes and Night Vision Goggles for commanders and operators of crew served weapons/drivers and Light weight observation kit for mortar fire controllers.&#8221;

He continued that there is a &#8220;dire need&#8221; for Night Vision Devices which is being felt during cordon and search operations suggesting this is the near term priority.

In terms of night vision requirements Pakistan sees these as; light in weight, water proof, small in size, user friendly and having functional controls like polarity, brightness, gain, recital movement and focusing. The systems should also have auxiliary Infra Red illumination facility for map reading and multi-functions like night driving, patrols, combat action and security duties should be able to fix an array of weapon systems manufactured by the Pakistan Ordnance Factory. n
 
I suppose in limited numbers Pakistan can maintain "future soldiers", soldiers equipped with state of the art technology and training.
 
Pakistan Army does keep abreast of developments, even it's modern day soldiers are well equipped for today's warfare and other challenges.


282205_445333738830260_956678208_n.jpg
The camel pack, weapon, side arm, comm sets, helmet and tactical vest is pretty much standard issue with the officers and a good chunk of the infantry in SW area, the one that I have observed.

The add ons with the weapons are then bought by officers and other folks off the market (RDS, Grip etc) or scavenged from dead Taliban. Boots are a personal choice as well with majority officers.

The common soldier (majority) in SW has fair enough accessories on him, but getting this stuff across the board might be a challenge with the current funds.
 
there will be marked change eventually in all world armies in terms of their formation and structure. where money and technology is not an issue we already see such changes with empahsis on spacial forces, small but rapid deployment highly mobile forces with the equal fire power to a much larger but conventional force.


the biggest change in modernisation has to come in the thinking and philosophy of war, not just the latest bag of gadgets and gizmos. if the military planners and leadership lacks the vision of the future then its soldiers will be just targets and cannon fodder.

situational awareness, battle filed overview, stealth, communication, enemy positions, surprise, out flanking , speed and the like will work when the fighting forces are adapted and trained to take advantage of that. only then these spcial body armors, sensors and secure comm links and ultra lethal weapons will show their real potential

looking at the Pakistani military, specially its army formations, it is a long long way to go. it seems that the planners are locked in the past just like the generals of the first world war with the mindset of the trench warfare mentality which not only resulted in unimaginable body count but also a stalemate and then utter defeat when it was rubbished by the oppsing side by the use of armour and mobility.

to be specific, I would suggest that the educational gap and IQ (bunch of all mental goodness) between commissioned officers and JCO/ NCOs and the Jawans must narrow down this is far easier to achieve than getting a dragon skin body armour or a shoulder mounted plasma cannon.
 
Oh Bhai ...........WHAT future soldier are we talking about here!!

Your average Infantry Man is currently a low paid grunt belonging to some Kot or Chak No.42 in Punjab or a Pathan from some remote rock part of KPK!!! Army gives him employment & benefits to shoot in the direction ordered & he does that without question before retiring and then getting in line as an old man for his pension or being hired by some security company as a guard on Rs.6000-Rs.7000 per month!!! During his service he looks like a starved Ethopian holding a G-3 that is as tall as he is!!! He is fed Daal and ordinary roti on permanent basis while pullao is an occasional Eid for the entire company!! He works like a dog during peace time generally doing orderly duties for the Col Sb or Major Sb from polishing shoes to fetching rotis from the local tandoor!!!

Whatever remains goes into the SSG and pose for the cameras to get photos above!!!!

So I ask again, WHAT FUTURE SOLDIER ARE WE TALKING ABOUT HERE?
 
Oh Bhai ...........WHAT future soldier are we talking about here!!

Your average Infantry Man is currently a low paid grunt belonging to some Kot or Chak No.42 in Punjab or a Pathan from some remote rock part of KPK!!! Army gives him employment & benefits to shoot in the direction ordered & he does that without question before retiring and then getting in line as an old man for his pension or being hired by some security company as a guard on Rs.6000-Rs.7000 per month!!! During his service he looks like a starved Ethopian holding a G-3 that is as tall as he is!!! He is fed Daal and ordinary roti on permanent basis while pullao is an occasional Eid for the entire company!! He works like a dog during peace time generally doing orderly duties for the Col Sb or Major Sb from polishing shoes to fetching rotis from the local tandoor!!!

Whatever remains goes into the SSG and pose for the cameras to get photos above!!!!

So I ask again, WHAT FUTURE SOLDIER ARE WE TALKING ABOUT HERE?
What is the salary of a jawan?
 

