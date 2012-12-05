Pakistan FUTURE soldier Program Ambitions

“Our area of focus is on Image intensification sights and thermal sights for Small Arms and Light Anti Tank weapons, Hand held image intensification scopes and Night Vision Goggles for commanders and operators of crew

Future SoldierWhile near term capability enhancements are the current priority,Improvement to lethality figures strongly in Pakistan's thinking which will see the replacement of the 7.62mm H&K G3 with. To this will be added Non Lethal Weapons to better cater for the requirement of Operations Other Than War, Gen. Hussain stated that NLWs are currently being evaluated from the international market. Modern portable Anti tank weapon systems are being assessed.Unusually on the requirements side,Pakistan's current equipment is seen as being of an “old vintage” and the military is currently “evaluating latest standards of Flame Throwers with enhanced capacity of fuel and range.” Battle field Identification Friend or Foe for vehicles and dismounted infantry soldier systems available on the international market are now being examined.In communications terms a.” A low level Multi-band inter/intra team radio with ground to air transmission facility is also required.Pakistan has a requirement for an. This will integrate infantry soldiers' communication with other arms especially with air assets and permit unit command posts to exchange data fromIn term of personal protective equipment, a Light weight helmet compatible with NBC masks and, light weight garments, lightweight anti-mine combat shoes and body armour with integrated elbow and knee protection being some of them.Gen. Hussain stated that Pakistan is currently evaluating modern lightly armoured and air transportable vehicles from the international market which can perform the role of “Mother Ship” for Infantry sections or teams by enhancing the Infantry man's mobility under armour protection.In terms of Night Vision Gen. Hussain stated,served weapons/drivers and Light weight observation kit for mortar fire controllers.”He continued that there is afor Night Vision Devices which is being felt during cordon and search operations suggesting this is the near term priority.In terms of night vision requirements Pakistan sees these as; light in weight, water proof, small in size, user friendly and having functional controls like polarity, brightness, gain, recital movement and focusing. The systems should also have auxiliary Infra Red illumination facility for map reading and multi-functions like night driving, patrols, combat action and security duties should be able to fix an array of weapon systems manufactured by the Pakistan Ordnance Factory. n