What's new

Featured Pakistan fully eliminates desert locust with China’s assistance

ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
50,575
54
76,245
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Pakistan fully eliminates desert locust with China’s assistance

* No presence of locusts reported from KP, Sindh and Punjab provinces for last several days


OCTOBER 9, 2020

With prompt and massive assistance from China, Pakistan has averted the worst-ever swarms of desert locusts and eliminated the insects, said official sources and farmers in hard-hit Bahawalpur, Mirpurkhas and Layyah regions, according to Gwadar Pro on Thursday.

It was not possible without support from our all-weather friend, said a senior official of Pakistan’s National Locust Control Centre while commenting on a recent report of the NLCC, which revealed that no locusts were reported from Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, and Punjab provinces of the country.

Kishore Togani, who comes from Mirpurkhas division in Sindh province, narrated that Tharparkar division of the province, which served as breeding ground for the desert locust along the Indian border, was flourishing after rains as the swarms were successfully eliminated.

A widespread effort by the Sindh government with the pesticides and equipment provided by China saved our lands from the locust onslaught, Togani said, adding that the locust would have not spared any green plant in the division if it was not effectively controlled.

Shahid Malik, who collects honey from areas in Bahawalpur division of Punjab, complained that powerful landlords in their areas influenced the officials to conduct anti-locust operation in their lands on a priority basis. Anyhow, our areas are now safe from locust, he said.

Zahid, who owns agricultural lands in Layyah district of Punjab, said that in July and August, 20-30 percent of their crops were destroyed by the locust swarms. He also complained of authorities having ignored small stretches of land in anti-locust operation but said that the threat had now been eliminated. He explained that desert locust hit their areas badly during the past three years. He called for a comprehensive research-based strategy to combat the swarming insects.

The NLCC in the report said that anti-locust operations have been completed in 1,131,865 hectares across the affected districts and eliminated the pest completely from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, and Punjab.

China provided 300,000 litres of required pesticides, 12 drone sprayers and 30 other spraying equipment, with a total worth of US$5 million, to help Pakistan get rid of an existential threat. Pakistani officials and farmers have expressed gratitude for China’s decisive aid against desert locust. China also provided the Department of Plant Protection of Pakistan with 200 protective suits, 4550 face masks, 200 goggles and 50 pairs of long shoes to make the anti-locust operation a success.

The NLCC official said that they were still surveying affected areas for leftover swarms to avoid future threat. The official said that without the support of China, Pakistan had less resources to fight against the worst locust attack in the history of the country. Owais Leghari, who is doing PHD in agriculture from Beijing University, said that locust issues in future will be a big threat to the world food basket. He said that China was going through every length to help Pakistan in the agriculture sector to ensure its food security.

Ahmad Sultan, a senior official in Sindh agriculture department said that Chinese locust control technology and experience was fully utilised to get rid of the locusts.

He said that China was actively cooperating with Pakistan in the fields of agriculture technology, pesticide equipment, personnel training, advance prevention, and control appliances as well as establishment of monitoring and early warning platforms which will help the country to avoid any long-term damage to the agriculture sector.

According to Pakistani official figures, the locust swarms have affected around 40 million acres of land in the country during the last 13 months.



dailytimes.com.pk

Pakistan fully eliminates desert locust with China’s assistance - Daily Times

With prompt and massive assistance from China, Pakistan has averted the worst-ever swarms of desert locusts and eliminated the insects, said official sources and farmers in hard-hit Bahawalpur, Mirpurkhas and Layyah regions, according to Gwadar Pro on Thursday. It was not possible without...
dailytimes.com.pk dailytimes.com.pk
1602188030341.png
 
Faqir of ipi

Faqir of ipi

FULL MEMBER
Dec 26, 2018
264
0
190
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
ghazi52 said:
Pakistan fully eliminates desert locust with China’s assistance

* No presence of locusts reported from KP, Sindh and Punjab provinces for last several days


OCTOBER 9, 2020

With prompt and massive assistance from China, Pakistan has averted the worst-ever swarms of desert locusts and eliminated the insects, said official sources and farmers in hard-hit Bahawalpur, Mirpurkhas and Layyah regions, according to Gwadar Pro on Thursday.

It was not possible without support from our all-weather friend, said a senior official of Pakistan’s National Locust Control Centre while commenting on a recent report of the NLCC, which revealed that no locusts were reported from Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, and Punjab provinces of the country.

Kishore Togani, who comes from Mirpurkhas division in Sindh province, narrated that Tharparkar division of the province, which served as breeding ground for the desert locust along the Indian border, was flourishing after rains as the swarms were successfully eliminated.

A widespread effort by the Sindh government with the pesticides and equipment provided by China saved our lands from the locust onslaught, Togani said, adding that the locust would have not spared any green plant in the division if it was not effectively controlled.

Shahid Malik, who collects honey from areas in Bahawalpur division of Punjab, complained that powerful landlords in their areas influenced the officials to conduct anti-locust operation in their lands on a priority basis. Anyhow, our areas are now safe from locust, he said.

Zahid, who owns agricultural lands in Layyah district of Punjab, said that in July and August, 20-30 percent of their crops were destroyed by the locust swarms. He also complained of authorities having ignored small stretches of land in anti-locust operation but said that the threat had now been eliminated. He explained that desert locust hit their areas badly during the past three years. He called for a comprehensive research-based strategy to combat the swarming insects.

The NLCC in the report said that anti-locust operations have been completed in 1,131,865 hectares across the affected districts and eliminated the pest completely from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, and Punjab.

China provided 300,000 litres of required pesticides, 12 drone sprayers and 30 other spraying equipment, with a total worth of US$5 million, to help Pakistan get rid of an existential threat. Pakistani officials and farmers have expressed gratitude for China’s decisive aid against desert locust. China also provided the Department of Plant Protection of Pakistan with 200 protective suits, 4550 face masks, 200 goggles and 50 pairs of long shoes to make the anti-locust operation a success.

The NLCC official said that they were still surveying affected areas for leftover swarms to avoid future threat. The official said that without the support of China, Pakistan had less resources to fight against the worst locust attack in the history of the country. Owais Leghari, who is doing PHD in agriculture from Beijing University, said that locust issues in future will be a big threat to the world food basket. He said that China was going through every length to help Pakistan in the agriculture sector to ensure its food security.

Ahmad Sultan, a senior official in Sindh agriculture department said that Chinese locust control technology and experience was fully utilised to get rid of the locusts.

He said that China was actively cooperating with Pakistan in the fields of agriculture technology, pesticide equipment, personnel training, advance prevention, and control appliances as well as establishment of monitoring and early warning platforms which will help the country to avoid any long-term damage to the agriculture sector.

According to Pakistani official figures, the locust swarms have affected around 40 million acres of land in the country during the last 13 months.



dailytimes.com.pk

Pakistan fully eliminates desert locust with China’s assistance - Daily Times

With prompt and massive assistance from China, Pakistan has averted the worst-ever swarms of desert locusts and eliminated the insects, said official sources and farmers in hard-hit Bahawalpur, Mirpurkhas and Layyah regions, according to Gwadar Pro on Thursday. It was not possible without...
dailytimes.com.pk dailytimes.com.pk
View attachment 677639
Click to expand...
Even tho China played a role but key role was of NDMA in dealing with both Covid-19 and Locust... and they were the one which monitored situation in all of Pakistan and made up plan of action and govt bodies implemented it...

Secondly tech like drone was great help but we can't ignore the role of ducks that were imported from China...

And lastly the thing that even india copied was making Chicken feed out of it... Pakistan came up with the idea and 1kg of locust was sold for 20rs and people caught the locust and sold it surprisingly...
 
fitpOsitive

fitpOsitive

ELITE MEMBER
May 27, 2015
8,070
14
9,309
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
ghazi52 said:
Pakistan fully eliminates desert locust with China’s assistance

* No presence of locusts reported from KP, Sindh and Punjab provinces for last several days


OCTOBER 9, 2020

With prompt and massive assistance from China, Pakistan has averted the worst-ever swarms of desert locusts and eliminated the insects, said official sources and farmers in hard-hit Bahawalpur, Mirpurkhas and Layyah regions, according to Gwadar Pro on Thursday.

It was not possible without support from our all-weather friend, said a senior official of Pakistan’s National Locust Control Centre while commenting on a recent report of the NLCC, which revealed that no locusts were reported from Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, and Punjab provinces of the country.

Kishore Togani, who comes from Mirpurkhas division in Sindh province, narrated that Tharparkar division of the province, which served as breeding ground for the desert locust along the Indian border, was flourishing after rains as the swarms were successfully eliminated.

A widespread effort by the Sindh government with the pesticides and equipment provided by China saved our lands from the locust onslaught, Togani said, adding that the locust would have not spared any green plant in the division if it was not effectively controlled.

Shahid Malik, who collects honey from areas in Bahawalpur division of Punjab, complained that powerful landlords in their areas influenced the officials to conduct anti-locust operation in their lands on a priority basis. Anyhow, our areas are now safe from locust, he said.

Zahid, who owns agricultural lands in Layyah district of Punjab, said that in July and August, 20-30 percent of their crops were destroyed by the locust swarms. He also complained of authorities having ignored small stretches of land in anti-locust operation but said that the threat had now been eliminated. He explained that desert locust hit their areas badly during the past three years. He called for a comprehensive research-based strategy to combat the swarming insects.

The NLCC in the report said that anti-locust operations have been completed in 1,131,865 hectares across the affected districts and eliminated the pest completely from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, and Punjab.

China provided 300,000 litres of required pesticides, 12 drone sprayers and 30 other spraying equipment, with a total worth of US$5 million, to help Pakistan get rid of an existential threat. Pakistani officials and farmers have expressed gratitude for China’s decisive aid against desert locust. China also provided the Department of Plant Protection of Pakistan with 200 protective suits, 4550 face masks, 200 goggles and 50 pairs of long shoes to make the anti-locust operation a success.

The NLCC official said that they were still surveying affected areas for leftover swarms to avoid future threat. The official said that without the support of China, Pakistan had less resources to fight against the worst locust attack in the history of the country. Owais Leghari, who is doing PHD in agriculture from Beijing University, said that locust issues in future will be a big threat to the world food basket. He said that China was going through every length to help Pakistan in the agriculture sector to ensure its food security.

Ahmad Sultan, a senior official in Sindh agriculture department said that Chinese locust control technology and experience was fully utilised to get rid of the locusts.

He said that China was actively cooperating with Pakistan in the fields of agriculture technology, pesticide equipment, personnel training, advance prevention, and control appliances as well as establishment of monitoring and early warning platforms which will help the country to avoid any long-term damage to the agriculture sector.

According to Pakistani official figures, the locust swarms have affected around 40 million acres of land in the country during the last 13 months.



dailytimes.com.pk

Pakistan fully eliminates desert locust with China’s assistance - Daily Times

With prompt and massive assistance from China, Pakistan has averted the worst-ever swarms of desert locusts and eliminated the insects, said official sources and farmers in hard-hit Bahawalpur, Mirpurkhas and Layyah regions, according to Gwadar Pro on Thursday. It was not possible without...
dailytimes.com.pk dailytimes.com.pk
View attachment 677639
Click to expand...
We made it liver cancer, when initially it was just a boil on skin. Then we solved it.
Wow, we are heros.
I pray, God take this land from us and give to someone who is better than us. And order this land to engulf us all. Thanks Allah for creating us, but we proved that we are not worthy.
 
Last edited:
B

Baby Leone

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 25, 2011
4,695
-2
4,392
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
but remember Indian Hindu govt has failed in controlling locust as well and as usual now they will try no matter how much more farmers in india die but their main focus will be to divert locust to Pakistan again.
 
ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
50,575
54
76,245
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Pakistan develops capability to cope locust attacks in future: NLCC
Pakistan develops capability to cope locust attacks in future: NLCC




Web Desk
October 09, 2020


Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lt. Gen Muhammad Afzal on Friday said that Pakistan has developed the capacity and capability to more effectively cope with the locust attacks in future.

Addressing a ceremony at the National Locust Control Center in Islamabad, the chairman said that fears regarding spread of coronavirus are still there however, the authority has not only played important role in curbing this deadly disease but also helped in dealing with locust attacks.

The weather conditions in Pakistan are getting worst, he told.

Meanwhile, Minister for National Food Security Syed Fakhar Imam said the provincial governments and the institutions stood up to the locust challenge. Their coordinated efforts as well as the help of villagers helped confront the crop munching pests, he added.

Fakhar Imam further stated Pakistani nation has the capability to meet any formidable challenge.

On the occasion, Chief Coordinator of National Locust Control Center (NLCC) Lieutenant General Moazzam Ejaz expressed satisfaction that the challenge of Locusts has successfully been overcome.


He said all the institutions including the provincial governments and National Disaster Management Authority worked in close coordination to eradicate the crop munching pests.

NLCC chief said Army Aviation worked day and night in the fight against the locusts.
.
 
ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
50,575
54
76,245
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Pakistan successfully overcomes locusts’ challenge: Fakhar Imam
Pakistan successfully overcomes locusts’ challenge: Fakhar Imam



APP
October 09, 2020

Minister for National Food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam Friday said that due to dedicated work done by all the concerned stakeholders, Pakistan remained successful in controlling locusts.

“The challenge of locust was no doubt enormous but it was met extraordinarily well with coordinated efforts of the NLCC, provincial governments, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), and of course the villagers of the affected areas,” he said while chairing a meeting here at the National Locust Control Center (NLCC).

The minister also commended the efforts by all stakeholders including the leadership, common people and concerned international institutions such as Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) who played vital role in Locust controlling.

He said due to timely deployment of equipments and other resources by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) the country managed to avoid any major loss.

Fakhar Imam said about 63 districts of the country including 10 each from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab and Sindh and almost all districts of Balochistan were affected by the locust attack and for the first time in 60 years, locust swarms entered the country from Afghanistan via FATA region and Dera Ismail Khan that was unexpected.

Furthermore, he said it was also for the first time that locust settled in cropped areas of Balochistan while in routine, it used to settle in desert areas.

“Despite difficulties at economic front, every Pakistani citizen, institutions and leadership played due role in meeting the challenge, and this can be a case study how the locust was controlled.”

The minister also stressed the need for promoting agriculture based economy in the country saying that the ministry was in constant touch with the provinces to formulate such policies that would help development of the sector.

He said as per estimation, Sindh province was going to lose nearly 30 percent or 1.4 million bales of cotton this year due to climate change implication.

“Unfortunately cotton has been extraordinarily badly hit this year mainly due to climate change implications,” he said while chairing a meeting here National Locust Control Center (NLCC).

He said cotton crop was also badly affected in other areas of the country but the Sindh province had been devastated at such a level that had never been seen in 100 years.
 
Awan68

Awan68

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 23, 2016
4,010
2
5,314
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
fitpOsitive said:
We made it liver cancer, when initially it was just a boil on skin. Then we solved it.
Wow, we are heros.
I pray, God take this land from us and give to someone who is better than us. And order this land to engulf us all. Thanks Allah for creating us, but we proved that we are not worthy.
Click to expand...
wtf is wrong with u?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 7, Members: 1, Guests: 6)

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top