What's new

Pakistan Fuel News and Discussions

ejaz007

ejaz007

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 25, 2007
6,514
1
3,022
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan

Petrol up by Rs14.85 per litre, diesel Rs13.23​

he government raised the prices of petrol and diesel by Rs14.85 and Rs13.23/lit respectively after imposing the petroleum levy (PL) under the condition of International Monetary Fund (IMF)​


By Tanveer Malik
July 01, 2022



Finance Minister Miftah Ismail and Petroleum Minister Miftah Ismail addressing a press conference on June 30, 2022. Photo: APP


Finance Minister Miftah Ismail and Petroleum Minister Miftah Ismail addressing a press conference on June 30, 2022. Photo: APP

KARACHI: The government on Thursday jacked up the prices of petrol and diesel by Rs14.85 and Rs13.23 per litre respectively after imposing the petroleum levy (PL) under the condition of International Monetary Fund (IMF).

According to an announcement of the Finance Division, the government imposed Rs10 PL per litre on petrol, pushing up its price to Rs248.74 per litre from Rs233.89 per litre. The price of diesel also jumped to Rs276.54 per litre from Rs263.31 per litre after the government slapped Rs5 per litre PL on it.

The price of kerosene witnessed Rs18.83 increase per litre to Rs230.23 from Rs211.43 per litre after addition of Rs5 per litre PL in it.

Related Stories​


The price of Light Diesel was raised to Rs226.15 per litre from Rs207.47 per litre, which included Rs5 per litre PL. The new prices of petroleum products would be effective from July 01, 2022.

Giving reasons for the increase in prices of petroleum products in the next fortnight, the Finance Division stated that in view of fluctuations in petroleum prices in the international market and exchange rate variation, the government has decided to apply petroleum levy partially and revise the existing prices of petroleum products as agreed with the development partners.

The government imposed PL on the prices of petroleum products after several months when prices of the petroleum products were frozen by abolishing the PL and General Sales Tax (GST) by the PTI government. The government passed on the full impact of rising global prices in the last price revision. The government, however, won’t collect GST on petroleum products in the next fortnight.

www.thenews.com.pk

Petrol up by Rs14.85 per litre, diesel Rs13.23

KARACHI: The government on Thursday jacked up the prices of petrol and diesel by Rs14.85 and Rs13.23 per litre respectively after imposing the petroleum levy under the condition of International...
www.thenews.com.pk www.thenews.com.pk
 
ziaulislam

ziaulislam

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 22, 2010
18,524
10
19,255
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
ejaz007 said:

Petrol up by Rs14.85 per litre, diesel Rs13.23​

he government raised the prices of petrol and diesel by Rs14.85 and Rs13.23/lit respectively after imposing the petroleum levy (PL) under the condition of International Monetary Fund (IMF)​


By Tanveer Malik
July 01, 2022



Finance Minister Miftah Ismail and Petroleum Minister Miftah Ismail addressing a press conference on June 30, 2022. Photo: APP


Finance Minister Miftah Ismail and Petroleum Minister Miftah Ismail addressing a press conference on June 30, 2022. Photo: APP

KARACHI: The government on Thursday jacked up the prices of petrol and diesel by Rs14.85 and Rs13.23 per litre respectively after imposing the petroleum levy (PL) under the condition of International Monetary Fund (IMF).

According to an announcement of the Finance Division, the government imposed Rs10 PL per litre on petrol, pushing up its price to Rs248.74 per litre from Rs233.89 per litre. The price of diesel also jumped to Rs276.54 per litre from Rs263.31 per litre after the government slapped Rs5 per litre PL on it.

The price of kerosene witnessed Rs18.83 increase per litre to Rs230.23 from Rs211.43 per litre after addition of Rs5 per litre PL in it.

Related Stories​


The price of Light Diesel was raised to Rs226.15 per litre from Rs207.47 per litre, which included Rs5 per litre PL. The new prices of petroleum products would be effective from July 01, 2022.

Giving reasons for the increase in prices of petroleum products in the next fortnight, the Finance Division stated that in view of fluctuations in petroleum prices in the international market and exchange rate variation, the government has decided to apply petroleum levy partially and revise the existing prices of petroleum products as agreed with the development partners.

The government imposed PL on the prices of petroleum products after several months when prices of the petroleum products were frozen by abolishing the PL and General Sales Tax (GST) by the PTI government. The government passed on the full impact of rising global prices in the last price revision. The government, however, won’t collect GST on petroleum products in the next fortnight.

www.thenews.com.pk

Petrol up by Rs14.85 per litre, diesel Rs13.23

KARACHI: The government on Thursday jacked up the prices of petrol and diesel by Rs14.85 and Rs13.23 per litre respectively after imposing the petroleum levy under the condition of International...
www.thenews.com.pk www.thenews.com.pk
Click to expand...
IMF wanta govt to increase revenues and decrease spending
Since govt doesnt want to decrease spending and doesnt has any plan to increase taxation the easy way out is tax fuel

Govt in budget said it will collect800b from fuel tax..well it coulf have saod it would collect it from elsewhere
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 1, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

M
Fuel subsidy to cost govt Rs75bn over next fortnight
Replies
2
Views
217
Wood
Wood
M
OGRA proposes Rs83.50 per litre price hike in petrol: sources
2 3 4
Replies
56
Views
2K
Chak Bamu
Chak Bamu
HAIDER
CAA employee seeks permission to bring donkey cart to work over soaring fuel prices
Replies
6
Views
229
AZADPAKISTAN2009
AZADPAKISTAN2009
Enigma SIG
IMF pushes Pakistan in a tight spot
2
Replies
17
Views
375
SoulSpokesman
S
ejaz007
Latest petrol price in Pakistan
2 3 4
Replies
53
Views
2K
kmc_chacko
kmc_chacko

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom