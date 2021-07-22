Pakistan: Former Diplomat’s Daughter Beheaded Over Breakup In Islamabad

HostileInsurgent
Former Diplomat’s Daughter Beheaded Over Breakup In Islamabad
Former Pakistani diplomat’s daughter was killed in Islamabad.
According to the report, the police said that the murder took place in a house in Sector F-Seven / Four.
The victim was identified as 27 years old Noor Muqakam, daughter of Shaukat Muqakam.
Police said the girl was also stabbed and beheaded with a sharp instrument after firing, while another person was injured in the incident.
A friend of the girl has been arrested for her alleged involvement in the incident, they said.
The Police said the alleged killer was the son of the CEO of a leading construction company in Islamabad.
According to the sources, former Pakistani diplomat’s daughter Noor was killed over a break with the accused. The accused could not handle the refusal and killed the girl.
Spokesperson Ministry of Foreign Affairs Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri has paid condolences to the sad demise and wrote on Twitter, “Deeply saddened by the murder of the daughter of a senior colleague and former Ambassador of Pakistan. Heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, and I hope the perpetrator of this heinous crime will be brought to justice.”
#JusticeforNoor also trending on Pakistan’s Twitter.
