Pakistan Forest Development

In Pakistan, a once-threatened pine tree is staging a comeback


Mohammed Qasim
05 Jun 2021



A male markhor poses on a rock


The rare Markhor goat pictured in Pakistan. Photo: Unsplash/Nick Sokolov

When researcher Ashiq Ahmed Khan first visited Pakistan’s rugged Sulaiman Mountains, in 1982, he was there to study the markhor, a near-threatened goat and Pakistan’s national animal.

On his return visit, the mountains in Balochistan, four years later, though, Khan’s focus shifted from the markhor to the pine forest it called home, which had been decimated by deforestation. “It had been cut,” said Khan. “It was shocking.”

The revelation would lead Khan, 74, who’s originally from Peshawar, to launch a campaign to conserve Balochistan’s mountain forests and one of their most recognizable trees, the Chilghoza pine. Today, some 260km2 of forest is protected, much with the help of local residents who were once responsible for felling the trees.
That success is a testament to the ability of communities to band together and revive natural spaces lost to development, said Dechen Tsering from the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP).
“Around the world, forests and other natural spaces are being plundered for their resources. But what’s happening in Balochistan shows that there is a better, more sustainable way to benefit from nature,” she said.

Ecosystem-based Adaptation (EbA) projects like this, harnessing nature-based solutions to ensure people adapt and thrive in a changing climate, are fundamental to UNEP’s work. Globally UNEP works on over 45 EbA projects, restoring around 113,000 hectares and benefiting 2.5m people. By protecting ecosystems UNEP also ensures that the animals, such as the markhor, have a place to call home

In other parts of south Asia UNEP work with partner agencies, such as the International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD) to increase their reach. Mountain areas are some of the hardest hit by climate change and projects such as Adaptation at Altitude look at how to increase community resilience and adaption to the threat.


Every year, the world loses 10 million hectares of forests – an area the size of the Republic of Korea. Replanting those forests is a key part of the United Nations Decade on Ecosystem Restoration, a global push to revive the natural world that launches on 5 June, World Environment Day.


Landscape





Landscape

Pakistan ramps up Protected Areas


Pakistan, which will host the annual celebration of the Earth, has launched an ambitious effort to revive its forests. In 2019 the government introduced one of the largest restoration projects in the world, the 10 Billion Tree Tsunami. Its aim is to plant 10 billion trees by 2023.

This is particularly important in Pakistan as, due to a large population, poverty and illegal logging for charcoal and fuel, only 5 per cent of the country has forest cover, against a global average of 31 per cent. That lack of trees causes a host of problems, including flooding, drought, soil erosion and glacial melt.

Creating economic opportunities

In the Sulaiman Mountains of Balochistan, home to the markhor, the Chilghoza was emblematic of Pakistan’s struggles with deforestation. While it produces a highly nutritious and valuable pine nut, it was being felled by locals and used as firewood and for building materials. It was also a victim of local politics; feuding tribes would often cut down their enemies’ trees to deprive them of income.

When Khan joined the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) in 1992, it became his mission to protect and restore the forests. He did this in part by helping local farmers build irrigation canals, allowing them to grow cash crops, such as wheat, maize and garlic, which provided an income.

“We had to create opportunities so they wouldn’t need to cut down the Chilghoza,” said Khan. “It took time and we had to work with the communities to win their trust.”

Now the trees have been allowed to grow and mature nut yields have increased. The price of Chilghoza nuts is at an all-time high and communities are selling the nuts as far away as China and the Middle East.

The WWF also helped set up and supported Kasa Ghar, a community-based organisation, that worked to sustainably manage the forests, it was so successful that it was awarded the Equator Prize in 2019. The Equator Prize is a highly-valued United Nations-backed award that rewards outstanding community efforts.

“It is rewarding to see how far the restoration of the Chilghoza has gone,” said Khan, “I am retired now and I can look back with pride on the work I did to restore these forests.”

The United Nations General Assembly has declared the years 2021 through 2030 the UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration. Led by the United Nations Environment Programme and the Food and Agriculture Organization, the UN Decade is designed to prevent, halt and reverse the degradation of ecosystems worldwide. This global call to action will be launched on 5 June, World Environment Day. It will draw together political support, scientific research and financial muscle to scale up restoration with the goal of reviving millions of hectares of terrestrial and aquatic ecosystems.



 
The forestry sector of Pakistan is a main source of lumber, paper, fuelwood, latex, medicine as well as food and provide ecotourism and wildlife conservation purposes. 1.91% of Pakistan's land is covered in forest.


Lajbouk Lower Dir

1622907772694.png



Types

The coniferous forests occur from 1,000 to 4,000 m altitudes. Chitral, Swat, Upper Dir, Lower Dir, Malakand, Mansehra and Abbottabad districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azad Kashmir and Rawalpindi district of the Punjab are the main areas covered with coniferous forests. Pindrow Fir (Abies pindrow), Morinda spruce (Picea smithiana), deodar (Cedrus deodara), blue pine (Pinus wallichiana), chir pine (Pinus roxburghii) are the most common varieties. The Coniferous forests also occur in Balochistan hills. Chilghoza pine (Pinus gerardiana) and juniper (Juniperus macropoda) are the two most common species of Balochistan.

Miandam Swat

1622907823827.png


The sub-tropical dry forests are found in the Attock, Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Jhelum and Gujrat districts of the Punjab, and in the Mansehra, Abbottabad, Mardan, Peshawar and Kohat districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa up to a height of 1,000 m. In Balochistan, they are confined to the Sulaiman Mountains and other hilly areas. Dominant tree species are phulai (Acacia modesta), kau (Olea cuspidata) and hopbush (Dodonaea viscosa).

The tropical thorn forests are dominated by xerophytic shrubs. They are most widespread in the Punjab plains but also occupy small areas in southern Sindh and western Balochistan. They are mainly used for grazing purposes, watershed protection and fuelwood. Common species are vann (Salvadora oleoides), khejri (Prosopis cineraria), kair (Capparis aphylla), etc.

The irrigated plantations were first developed in 1866 at Changa Manga in Lahore. Today they occupy about 226,000 ha. Sheesham (Dalbergia sissoo), mulberry/Shahtoot (Morus alba), babul (Acacia nilotica) and species of Eucalyptus and Populus are the common tree species grown in the irrigated plantations.

The riparian forests grow in narrow belts along the banks of River Indus and its tributaries. They are more commonly found in Sindh and to some extent in the Punjab. Babul (Acacia nilotica), Shisham (Dalbergia sissoo) and Tamarax dioica are the most common species. Khejri (Prosopis cineraria) and Populus euphratica are some other species. They are mainly used for lumber.

The mangrove wetlands are located in the Indus River Delta. Other saltwater wetlands are located on the coast of Balochistan such as at Sonmiani and Jiwani. These support mangrove forestry, mainly of species Avicennia marina as well as bamboo species and marsh grasses of Apluda and Cenchrus.
 
