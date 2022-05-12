What's new

Pakistan foreign ministry confirms that it will be participating in SCO anti terror body meet in India next week.

I think they are doing a dress rehearsal of India fighting "terrorist". They need the Pakistani Bilawal to play the part of the terrorist. Pakistani Gadaar Imported Government obliged of course to be the punching bag.
 
Menace2Society said:
Any opportunity for India to tag the word "terror" and Pakistan together in press releases.

The humiliations keep rolling in. Trust me if this government remain after the elections India will start accusing Pakistan again.

How more cynical can you get? :laugh:

This is just standard lip service cooperation among SCO members. I doubt it will change any reality on ground for both parties.
 
What are they trying to achieve with this? both countries have participated in many meetings like such and it gets nowhere. Pointless exercise IMO
 
Trango Towers said:
Breaking news.

Nawaz shareef will personally bend over for anyone that fancies a bit

The reactions on the this thread. This whole forum seems to be in perpetual mourning or raging or both. This isn’t the end of the world. This is path towards normalisation. Stay the course and we will all sleep a little more peacefully without the constant threat of nuclear apocalypse hanging over us.

Everybody wants peace. You just don’t realise it because a lot of you haven’t even considered the possibility.

You stay on your part of Kashmir and we stay on ours. This has always been the Indian position. Despite rhetoric, we are NOT interested in P-o-K. It only sounds good in theory — I can’t even begin to imagine the shit storm trying to integrate that money sink into the Indian union.

If peace is what your establishment really want — then they are finally thinking straight. Thank your lucky stars.

Damn.
 
LakeHawk180 said:
The reactions on the this thread. This whole forum seems to be in perpetual mourning or raging or both. This isn’t the end of the world. This is path towards normalization

How? you seem optimistic, a bit too much. Pakistan and India getting together in an "anti terror" meet would get ugly real quick and not achieve much for obvious reasons, you have to be deluded to think this will get anywhere
 

