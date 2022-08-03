Pakistan foreign minister makes brief stopover at Ctg airport​

Pakistan foreign minister makes brief stopover at Ctg airport Pakistan foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari made a brief stopover at Chattogram airport on Wednesday

UNBPublished: 03 Aug 2022, 13: 44Information and broadcasting minister Hasan Mahmud received the Pakistan foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari at Chattogram airport on Wednesday. Photo has been taken from Twitter of Pakistan high commission in Dhaka.Pakistan foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari made a brief stopover at Chattogram airport on Wednesday.Information and broadcasting minister Hasan Mahmud received the Pakistan foreign minister, Pakistan high commissioner in Dhaka, said in a Facebook post.Bilawal Bhutto Zardari made the stopover on his way to Phnom Penh, Cambodia to lead the Pakistan delegation at the 29th ministerial meeting of Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), a regional forum, being held from 4 August till 6 August.The two ministers during the meeting also exchanged books of each other’s country as gifts.The Pakistan foreign minister stayed for around 40 minutes at the airport, the Facebook post reads.