Pakistan foreign exchange reserves hit with a big jolt

Pakistan foreign exchange reserves hit with a big jolt
29 Jul, 2022



SHARES​


Pakistan foreign exchange reserves hit with a big jolt


*The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Friday shared that the liquid foreign reserves in Pakistan have declined by over $826.9 million during the week ending on July 22. *
According to details shared by the SBP, the total liquid foreign reserves in the SBP stood at $8.57 billion on July 22.
Sharing a break-up of the foreign reserves position, the central bank said that the reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan stand at US$8.57 billion while commercial banks also have reserves of US$5.83 billion after a decrease of $730.1 million.

PM Shahbaz Sharif strongly lashes out against country’s judiciary
According to the data provided by SBP, the total foreign reserves of the country declined by $826.9 million in the week ending on July 22. The reserves currently settle at $14.414 billion.
Earlier on July 14, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Pakistan reached a staff-level agreement for the release of US$1.17 billion under the combined 7th and 8th reviews of Pakistan’s Extended Fund Facility (EFF).

A statement issued by the Fund said that the agreement is subject to approval by the IMF’s Executive Board.
Pakistan foreign exchange reserves hit with a big jolt

*The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Friday shared that the liquid foreign reserves in Pakistan have declined by over $826.9 million during the week ending on
Given the geopolitical realities and elevated crude prices all non oil exporting EMs are facing severe deficits. The outlook is grim for everyone, not just Pak, for next 3-4 months at least.

