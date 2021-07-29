Nation’s gamble that spot prices would fall fails to pay off

Global supply crunch has boosted rates from Europe to the U.S.





Pakistan LNG this week bought four cargoes for September delivery at around $15 per million British thermal units, the highest since the nation began imports in 2015, according to people with knowledge of the matter. The importer



Pakistan Forced to Buy Priciest LNG Shipments to Avoid Blackouts Cash-strapped Pakistan’s bet that liquefied natural gas prices would go down has failed, forcing the South Asian nation to pay more than ever for the power plant fuel or risk blackouts.



Officials said the government entities had been compelled to purchase expensive LNG from spot market over the last couple of months and had to even cancel a series of bids for being too expensive. Interestingly, the two government entities — Pakistan LNG Ltd (PLL) and Pakistan State Oil (PSO) — involved in LNG imports are keeping the bid results totally secret to avoid public criticism.





As a result, only final weighted average sale price for a month computed by the Oil & Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) is made public. However, the expensive spot bids are currently camouflaged because of cheaper long-term supply contracts from Qatar. Interestingly, Ogra is not authorised to question the prudent cost of imports and is compelled to only compute the weighted average LNG price of 10-12 vessels per month.





Bids for four spot LNG deliveries in September range between $15.2 and $15.5 per mmBtu Click to expand...

The bids for four spot LNG deliveries in September accepted by the PLL ranged between $15.2 to $15.5 per mmBtu — perhaps the highest since the beginning of LNG imports in 2015. Interestingly, about 8 bids for September and October were cancelled including those at $13.79 to $13.99 per mmBtu from Qatar as some other bids touched $16 and a single bid for PSO came in at $20 per mmBtu.





A senior official said the government was expecting better result through the revised round of bidding as prices in the Asian Spot LNG market had fallen below $12 per mmBtu. But these uncertainties were resulting in fuel management issues and leading to electricity shortfalls.





The electricity consumers and CNG operators become the ultimate losers — in the form of higher power tariff and CNG getting uncompetitive against petrol, respectively. The gas companies also suffer through increase in circular debt that may get close to Rs200bn by end of the year from about Rs130bn in June this year.