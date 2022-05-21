Pakistan FM Zardari links Islam and Terrorism on CNN

Pakistan's foreign minister says fighting extremism is his life's work - CNN Video Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, son of assassinated Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto, says he's focused on spreading a peaceful, progressive message of Islam

Short version;Bizarre that the FM of a country that lobbied for recognition of Islamophobia should try and link Islam with terrorism.Then later :"Pakistan stated position is that extremism or terrorism shouldn't be associated with any religion." - Pakistan Foreign Office