Pakistan FM Zardari links Islam and Terrorism on CNN

RescueRanger
Sep 20, 2008
Pakistan's foreign minister says fighting extremism is his life's work - CNN Video
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, son of assassinated Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto, says he's focused on spreading a peaceful, progressive message of Islam
edition.cnn.com
07:28 onwards
Short version;
Bizarre that the FM of a country that lobbied for recognition of Islamophobia should try and link Islam with terrorism.
Then later :
"Pakistan stated position is that extremism or terrorism shouldn't be associated with any religion." - Pakistan Foreign Office