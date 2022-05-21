What's new

Pakistan FM Zardari links Islam and Terrorism on CNN

edition.cnn.com

Pakistan's foreign minister says fighting extremism is his life's work - CNN Video

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, son of assassinated Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto, says he's focused on spreading a peaceful, progressive message of Islam
edition.cnn.com edition.cnn.com

07:28 onwards

Short version;

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1527902676754878464

Bizarre that the FM of a country that lobbied for recognition of Islamophobia should try and link Islam with terrorism.

Then later :

"Pakistan stated position is that extremism or terrorism shouldn't be associated with any religion." - Pakistan Foreign Office

:lol:
 

