ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi arrived in Berlin on Sunday with a delegation on a two-day official visit.

Pakistani Ambassador to Germany, Dr. Muhammad Faisal and senior officials of the German Foreign Ministry and senior embassy officials received the Foreign Minister at the airport.


Qureshi will hold meetings with the businessmen and community leaders today.


Over 100 thousand Pakistanis live in Germany and are playing a very positive role, Qureshi said at Berlin airport, adding the country wants to enhance cooperation in the field of economic diplomacy and exchange of technology for which he will hold talks with the Germen leadership.




Tomorrow, he will exchange views with his German Counterpart Heiko Maas on important regional and international issues; besides, meeting with the President of German Parliament Wolfgang Schäuble.

Germany to enhance economic ties with Pakistan
APPPublished April 13, 2021 - Updated about 5 hours ago
German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas meets Pakistani counterpart Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi in Berlin on April 12. — Reuters

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas meets Pakistani counterpart Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi in Berlin on April 12. — Reuters


He lauded Germany’s role in helping Pakistan achieve the GSP Plus status in the European Union and its opposition to politicising of Financial Action Task Force (FATF).
 
My guess is that Germany/EU will play the good cop and USA will play the bad cop.....one of oldest negotiating gambits. Same tact is being used on Iran.
 
