Pakistan FM says Taliban won’t allow ISIS penetration in Afghanistan Taliban would not allow the ISIS militants to penetrate Afghanistan, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said. Speaking at a press conference, Qureshi also said that the Afghan

Taliban won’t allow Daesh to resurge in Afghanistan: FM Qureshi Taliban won’t allow Daesh to resurge in Afghanistan: FM Qureshi MultanForeign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that the Afghan Taliba...

Taliban would not allow the ISIS militants to penetrate Afghanistan, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said.Speaking at a press conference, Qureshi also said that the Afghan forces had the capacity to combat ISIS in Afghanistan, Pakistani media reported.He said that peace in Afghanistan was necessary for regional peace and Pakistan was consulting the Afghan neighbouring countries for permanent peace for development, prosperity and uplift of the war-torn country.Asked about future of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor if Taliban take over Afghanistan, Qureshi said some people were conspiring against the project and recent attack against Chinese engineers was part of that conspiracy. However, he claimed that no group could harm CPEC.