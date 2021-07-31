What's new

Pakistan FM says Taliban won’t allow ISIS penetration in Afghanistan

1627809104730.png


Taliban would not allow the ISIS militants to penetrate Afghanistan, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said.

Speaking at a press conference, Qureshi also said that the Afghan forces had the capacity to combat ISIS in Afghanistan, Pakistani media reported.

He said that peace in Afghanistan was necessary for regional peace and Pakistan was consulting the Afghan neighbouring countries for permanent peace for development, prosperity and uplift of the war-torn country.

Asked about future of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor if Taliban take over Afghanistan, Qureshi said some people were conspiring against the project and recent attack against Chinese engineers was part of that conspiracy. However, he claimed that no group could harm CPEC.

Good. No one likes daesh. Not even other terrorists. They are freaks.
 
Interesting enough on the same day Taliban-china meeting attacks were carried out against CPEC and pakistan assets. We all know who
 
I think it is becoming apparent each passing day who is sponsering terrorism inside Pakistan. The greatest hint came when TTP changed its flag to ISKP flag (the one controlled by CIA RAW). Afghan Taliban hate ISKP more than kabul regime, they have amnesty for everyone except ISKP and behead/kill them.

TTP and ISKP always go after targets that benefit India on indian instructions, the target portfolio is the biggest hint to who is pulling the strings of which group.
 
