Pakistan FM Qureshi wins "CNN anti-Semitic slur remark" debate

Apr 1, 2019
Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has gained immense support from the online community across the globe over the ill-timed propaganda of Cable News Network CNN, a media conglomerate, in which CNN Television host alleged Shah Mehmood of giving anti-Semitic comments.

Qureshi — who arrived in New York on Wednesday on a Palestine peace mission and to attend the UNGA emergency meeting — was interviewed by CNN’s Bianna Golodryga.

The minister began the interview by taking about Israeli aggression and calling a ceasefire “inevitable”. “Israel is losing out, they are losing the media war despite their connections. The tide is turning.”

Asked about the connections he was referring to, Qureshi laughed and said: “deep pockets.”

“What does the mean?” asked Golodryga. To which Qureshi replied: “They are very influential people. They control the media.”

To this, the CNN anchor said: “I mean I would call that an anti-Semitic remark.”

“The point is that they have a lot of influence, they get a lot of coverage. What has balanced that is the citizen journalist that has been reporting, sharing videos and that has jolted people that were sitting on the fence and they are speaking up,” Qureshi responded.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) has strongly criticized the CNN attempt to twist the Pakistan FM remarks.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1395717836530753537

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1395718093024935936

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1395825352942006272

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1395728348698103818

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1395719270554767365

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1395737303226720258

Source: Pakistan FM Qureshi wins “CNN anti-Semitic slur remark” debate
https://twitter.com/Zhchaudhri/status/1395677985815023617
 
