What's new

Pakistan flag: Despite wrong green, China now supplier of choice

ajtr

ajtr

BANNED
May 25, 2010
9,357
0
7,799
Pakistan flag: Despite wrong green, China now supplier of choice

421760-FlagsphotoAyeshaMir-1344886494-454-640x480.JPG

Flags at display at the Paper Market, Saddar. PHOTO: AYESHA MIR
KARACHI:
On August 13, 55-year-old Zameeruddin frowned as he watched excited people buying parrot-green flags, instead of the dark green ones stacked at his stall.
What has happened to our people? he said. We are buying Pakistani flags that were made in China. For him and fellow vexillographers, Pakistani flags made in China have not only eaten into their sales but have also ideologically upset them. No one cares that they are buying the wrong-coloured flag. The Chinese have altered our original color, and have made it brighter.
The difference is clear to see, highlighted by the Chinese choice of material which is satin and not polyester.
The imported flags are also a shiny bright green and not the traditional dark green.
Murtaza, who bought three Chinese-made flags, said, This flag looks good to the eye, and is attractive, just as his son excitedly clutched them. A policemans motorcycle, which was parked nearby, sported a similar flag.
But it seems that business cant or perhaps doesnt want to tell the difference. Most of the shopkeepers at Paper Market had stocked up on the Chinese imports. Its cheaper than the Pakistani-made flag, and the finish is very good, explained shopkeeper Irfan Latif.
Chinese flags had been finding their way to Saddars Paper Market for roughly two years. This neighbourhood is the biggest source of flags, buntings, streamers and badges for Karachi as smaller vendors buy in bulk here before fanning out into the city. A shopkeeper, who was selling flashy heart-shaped badges, in addition to the foreign flags, said, We sell Chinese-made things because theyre the best. Everything is made in China these days. The local flags tear easily.
The imports can cost from Rs30 to Rs 600 and the locally made flags are priced at Rs40 and upwards. The most expensive flag at the paper market at Rs100,000, was a mammoth 75 inches by 50 inches, and was ordered by the deputy commissioner east to be hung at the Quaid-e-Azams mausoleum today.
Men like Zameeruddin have been preparing green-and-white flags at their homes in Orangi for the last 25 years, taking great pains to ensure that the product retains true to the original. But now home-based workers like him in Lyari, New Karachi and Orangi are being squeezed out. Many textile factories have been undercut by the free trade. We are selling accurate flags, but its sad how people are opting for foreign-made ones, said Asim Nisar of VIP Flags.
Published in The Express Tribune, August 14th, 2012.
 
ManuZ

ManuZ

FULL MEMBER
Jan 21, 2012
449
0
633
Country
India
Location
India
why import national flag from another country?
Why cant pakistanis make flags? im just curios......:blink:
And the part were chinese messed up the color...just Lol:rofl:
 
Supply&Demand

Supply&Demand

FULL MEMBER
Apr 13, 2012
1,354
-10
2,178
Country
India
Location
India
Pakistan flag: Despite wrong green, China now supplier of choice


421760-FlagsphotoAyeshaMir-1344886494-454-640x480.JPG



On August 13, 55-year-old Zameeruddin frowned as he watched excited people buying parrot-green flags, instead of the dark green ones stacked at his stall.

What has happened to our people? he said. We are buying Pakistani flags that were made in China. For him and fellow vexillographers, Pakistani flags made in China have not only eaten into their sales but have also ideologically upset them. No one cares that they are buying the wrong-coloured flag. The Chinese have altered our original color, and have made it brighter. :woot:

The difference is clear to see, highlighted by the Chinese choice of material which is satin and not polyester.

The imported flags are also a shiny bright green and not the traditional dark green.
Murtaza, who bought three Chinese-made flags, said, This flag looks good to the eye, and is attractive, just as his son excitedly clutched them. A policemans motorcycle, which was parked nearby, sported a similar flag.

But it seems that business cant or perhaps doesnt want to tell the difference. Most of the shopkeepers at Paper Market had stocked up on the Chinese imports. Its cheaper than the Pakistani-made flag, and the finish is very good, explained shopkeeper Irfan Latif.

Chinese flags had been finding their way to Saddars Paper Market for roughly two years. This neighbourhood is the biggest source of flags, buntings, streamers and badges for Karachi as smaller vendors buy in bulk here before fanning out into the city. A shopkeeper, who was selling flashy heart-shaped badges, in addition to the foreign flags, said, We sell Chinese-made things because theyre the best. Everything is made in China these days. The local flags tear easily.

The imports can cost from Rs30 to Rs 600 and the locally made flags are priced at Rs40 and upwards. The most expensive flag at the paper market at Rs100,000, was a mammoth 75 inches by 50 inches, and was ordered by the deputy commissioner east to be hung at the Quaid-e-Azams mausoleum today.

Men like Zameeruddin have been preparing green-and-white flags at their homes in Orangi for the last 25 years, taking great pains to ensure that the product retains true to the original. But now home-based workers like him in Lyari, New Karachi and Orangi are being squeezed out. Many textile factories have been undercut by the free trade. We are selling accurate flags, but its sad how people are opting for foreign-made ones, said Asim Nisar of VIP Flags.
 
D

doublemaster

FULL MEMBER
Jul 31, 2012
1,076
1
533
Country
India
Location
India
ajtr said:
Pakistan flag: Despite wrong green, China now supplier of choice

421760-FlagsphotoAyeshaMir-1344886494-454-640x480.JPG

Flags at display at the Paper Market, Saddar. PHOTO: AYESHA MIR
KARACHI:
On August 13, 55-year-old Zameeruddin frowned as he watched excited people buying parrot-green flags, instead of the dark green ones stacked at his stall.
&#8220;What has happened to our people?&#8221; he said. &#8220;We are buying Pakistani flags that were made in China.&#8221; For him and fellow vexillographers, Pakistani flags made in China have not only eaten into their sales but have also ideologically upset them. &#8220;No one cares that they are buying the wrong-coloured flag. The Chinese have altered our original color, and have made it brighter.&#8221;
The difference is clear to see, highlighted by the Chinese choice of material which is satin and not polyester.
The imported flags are also a shiny bright green and not the traditional dark green.
Murtaza, who bought three Chinese-made flags, said, &#8220;This flag looks good to the eye, and is attractive,&#8221; just as his son excitedly clutched them. A policeman&#8217;s motorcycle, which was parked nearby, sported a similar flag.
But it seems that business can&#8217;t or perhaps doesn&#8217;t want to tell the difference. Most of the shopkeepers at Paper Market had stocked up on the Chinese imports. &#8220;It&#8217;s cheaper than the Pakistani-made flag, and the finish is very good,&#8221; explained shopkeeper Irfan Latif.
Chinese flags had been finding their way to Saddar&#8217;s Paper Market for roughly two years. This neighbourhood is the biggest source of flags, buntings, streamers and badges for Karachi as smaller vendors buy in bulk here before fanning out into the city. A shopkeeper, who was selling flashy heart-shaped badges, in addition to the foreign flags, said, &#8220;We sell Chinese-made things because they&#8217;re the best. Everything is made in China these days. The local flags tear easily.&#8221;
The imports can cost from Rs30 to Rs 600 and the locally made flags are priced at Rs40 and upwards. The most expensive flag at the paper market at Rs100,000, was a mammoth 75 inches by 50 inches, and was ordered by the deputy commissioner east to be hung at the Quaid-e-Azam&#8217;s mausoleum today.
Men like Zameeruddin have been preparing green-and-white flags at their homes in Orangi for the last 25 years, taking great pains to ensure that the product retains true to the original. But now home-based workers like him in Lyari, New Karachi and Orangi are being squeezed out. Many textile factories have been undercut by the free trade. &#8220;We are selling accurate flags, but it&#8217;s sad how people are opting for foreign-made ones,&#8221; said Asim Nisar of VIP Flags.
Published in The Express Tribune, August 14th, 2012.
Click to expand...
How idiotic.
 
D

doublemaster

FULL MEMBER
Jul 31, 2012
1,076
1
533
Country
India
Location
India
ajtr said:
Pakistan flag: Despite wrong green, China now supplier of choice

421760-FlagsphotoAyeshaMir-1344886494-454-640x480.JPG

Flags at display at the Paper Market, Saddar. PHOTO: AYESHA MIR
KARACHI:
On August 13, 55-year-old Zameeruddin frowned as he watched excited people buying parrot-green flags, instead of the dark green ones stacked at his stall.
What has happened to our people? he said. We are buying Pakistani flags that were made in China. For him and fellow vexillographers, Pakistani flags made in China have not only eaten into their sales but have also ideologically upset them. No one cares that they are buying the wrong-coloured flag. The Chinese have altered our original color, and have made it brighter.
The difference is clear to see, highlighted by the Chinese choice of material which is satin and not polyester.
The imported flags are also a shiny bright green and not the traditional dark green.
Murtaza, who bought three Chinese-made flags, said, This flag looks good to the eye, and is attractive, just as his son excitedly clutched them. A policemans motorcycle, which was parked nearby, sported a similar flag.
But it seems that business cant or perhaps doesnt want to tell the difference. Most of the shopkeepers at Paper Market had stocked up on the Chinese imports. Its cheaper than the Pakistani-made flag, and the finish is very good, explained shopkeeper Irfan Latif.
Chinese flags had been finding their way to Saddars Paper Market for roughly two years. This neighbourhood is the biggest source of flags, buntings, streamers and badges for Karachi as smaller vendors buy in bulk here before fanning out into the city. A shopkeeper, who was selling flashy heart-shaped badges, in addition to the foreign flags, said, We sell Chinese-made things because theyre the best. Everything is made in China these days. The local flags tear easily.
The imports can cost from Rs30 to Rs 600 and the locally made flags are priced at Rs40 and upwards. The most expensive flag at the paper market at Rs100,000, was a mammoth 75 inches by 50 inches, and was ordered by the deputy commissioner east to be hung at the Quaid-e-Azams mausoleum today.
Men like Zameeruddin have been preparing green-and-white flags at their homes in Orangi for the last 25 years, taking great pains to ensure that the product retains true to the original. But now home-based workers like him in Lyari, New Karachi and Orangi are being squeezed out. Many textile factories have been undercut by the free trade. We are selling accurate flags, but its sad how people are opting for foreign-made ones, said Asim Nisar of VIP Flags.
Published in The Express Tribune, August 14th, 2012.
Click to expand...
How idiotic.
 
ajtr

ajtr

BANNED
May 25, 2010
9,357
0
7,799
ManuZ said:
why import national flag from another country?
Why cant pakistanis make flags? im just curios......:blink:
And the part were chinese messed up the color...just Lol:rofl:
Click to expand...
Same way indian import ganesha's statute, holi colors diwali crackers from china.I wonder if indian flags too are imported from china.
 
KRAIT

KRAIT

ELITE MEMBER
Jan 14, 2012
16,974
-27
27,222
Country
India
Location
India
It should be in Economy section I think......if the basic reason of objection i.e. color to be wrong, is true, then they can take it to court....but there I have a question...is the color defined....
 
Pride

Pride

FULL MEMBER
Aug 26, 2009
1,850
-3
1,655
Country
India
Location
Canada
90% of the Canadian Flags, I have seen here are Made of China. The color and thread count of flag depend on Money you want to pay.
 
Supply&Demand

Supply&Demand

FULL MEMBER
Apr 13, 2012
1,354
-10
2,178
Country
India
Location
India
KRAIT said:
It should be in Economy section I think......if the basic reason of objection i.e. color to be wrong, is true, then they can take it to court....but there I have a question...is the color defined....
Click to expand...

It should be..atleast it is defined for Indian flag. The reason i posted this here was i felt this showed the ongoing mentality among Pakistani masses. If this flag had been manufactured by a western country or USA, there would have been difa-e-Pakistan rallies all around Pakistan to say the least! But since it is China, everything is maaf,..even when China is slowing taking control of everything in Pakistani society
 
JonAsad

JonAsad

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 7, 2007
13,992
-2
24,152
Country
Pakistan
Location
Saudi Arabia
Lol- not a big issue- all shades of green belongs to Pakistan-


Dont try to make a issue out of nothing indians-
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 1, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

Windjammer
Pakistani Flag Flies High !
Replies
0
Views
279
Windjammer
Windjammer
ghazi52
Saudi Arabia moves to redefine law governing its flag
Replies
4
Views
341
Hammad ur Rehman
H
Sudarshan
Did CCP use Chinese actors to stage flag ceremony at Galwan?
3 4 5 6 7 8
Replies
109
Views
4K
Dungeness
Dungeness
ghazi52
Wrong shape, colour of national flag ‘may be treated as defilement’
Replies
4
Views
536
MSAKH
M
beijingwalker
Visit old village sitting on China-Myanmar border, local guide tells the sad story why most local villagers chose Myamar citizenship over China's
Replies
7
Views
493
Dungeness
Dungeness

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom