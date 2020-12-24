What's new

Pakistan First ! The case for Pakistani Nationalism.

We are Pakistan's First ....

It is necessary now as never before to emphasize our identity.

We are Pakistanis, dwellers of Sindh, Baluchistan, KPK, Gilgit, Baltistan, Punjab and Azad Kashmir. We are defined by a common cultural thread of Saraiki linking our provinces and our peoples.
Ours is an ancient culture going back to the dawn of civilization established in the Indus River Valley 5400 years ago. We have evolved over the centuries absorbing other cultures and religions.

Over the last 50 years our cultural and national identity has been transformed and redefined.
We are redefining our cultural traditions to as they were centuries back with deep roots to Central Asia and the Middle East. In dress, language, and cuisine we are now different than we were 50 years back. Few nations in the world have culturally transformed so rapidly.

To further redefine it is necessary to emphasize who we are NOT...
Pakistanis are Not :

1. "Indian" Muslims - We are not part of "India", and yes a majority of our
population is Muslim, but religion is not the only defining feature of our national
identity.
We have no connection with the Muslim population of "India" as defined by its
territory today.

2. "West" Pakistanis - There is no "East" or "West" Pakistan but simply Pakistan.


3. "South" Asians- Pakistanis are Asians and our population similarity is with West or Central
Asia.

What do PDF members think?

Are the other South Asian populations at all relevant to us?
 
yes a majority of our population is
Muslim
but religion has nothing to do with our national identity
Ours is an ancient culture going back to the dawn of civilization established in the Indus River Valley 5400 years ago
Our country's name literally is Islamic Republic of Pakistan. You are willing to find identity in thousands of year old ruins but neglecting religious belief of majority of the population
 
Be it a religious identity or some other identity, you need a leadership establishment that will build that identity through long-term planning and institutions, especially education.

Our leadership lacks the depth for that kind of work. That's why we keep running into problems like sectarian strife, or million-strong protests void of any real messages.

Unfortunately, our politicians, generals, judges, clerics etc, are all interested in playing their roles, but not actually being who they're supposed to be. The ones in charge are just actors. @SQ8
 
Yes! Screw ummah, Pakistan first.

Pakistan Zindabad. Nationalism Zindabad.
Be it a religious identity or some other identity, you need a leadership establishment that will build that identity through long-term planning and institutions, especially education.

Our leadership lacks the depth for that kind of work. That's why we keep running into problems like sectarian strife, or million-strong protests void of any real messages.

Unfortunately, our politicians, generals, judges, clerics etc, are all interested in playing their roles, but not actually being who they're supposed to be. The ones in charge are just actors. @SQ8
Unfortunate
 
Yes! Screw ummah, Pakistan first.

Pakistan Zindabad. Nationalism Zindabad.


Unfortunate
If you don't want to be part of the Ummah you should denounce Islam altogether for being a lone wolf on an unforgiving territory means you will get penetrated.. The only reason you exist is due to your strength but when ganged upon you can be overcome specifically in a world like WW3 if you don't have allies you are doomed.

Islam is for the strong anyways. Allah choices these who are strong because they will keep safe his religion
 
Our country's name literally is Islamic Republic of Pakistan. You are willing to find identity in thousands of year old ruins but neglecting religious belief of majority of the population
That is right, even Indonesian Air Force General said that Armed Force will fight for religion first, after that the nation. It was spoken in front of our President, Jokowi, during Air Force Officer graduation day ceremony 2020

If you don't want to be part of the Ummah you should denounce Islam altogether for being a lone wolf on an unforgiving territory means you will get penetrated.. The only reason you exist is due to your strength but when ganged upon you can be overcome specifically in a world like WW3 if you don't have allies you are doomed.

Islam is for the strong anyways. Allah choices these who are strong because they will keep safe his religion
LOL stop blabbering. People have used ummah chummah to rob us, trick us, while the rest of us are wandering blind. Look at Arab world and Kashmir bud :omghaha:

Funny how you say I should leave the religion for not fitting your world-view, classic mullah tactic LMAO.

I never said don't have allies, I said we should put Pakistan first before Ummah. I'm not sure if they taught reading comprehension in madrassa.

Do I think ummah will rise up one day? Yes. Anytime soon? Nah.
 
LOL stop blabbering. People have used ummah chummah to rob us, trick us, while the rest of us are wandering blind. Look at Arab world and Kashmir bud :omghaha:

Funny how you say I should leave the religion for not fitting your world-view, classic mullah tactic LMAO.

I never said don't have allies, I said we should put Pakistan first before Ummah. I'm not sure if they taught reading comprehension in madrassa.

Do I think ummah will rise up one day? Yes. Anytime soon? Nah.
You are US citizen, you dont have any right to say in behalf of Pakistan.
 
Literally people with American flag won't fight or die for america while living there ..why is it such if u love live in a country but don't fight to defend it ? while saying pakistan first.. just a reinvention of musharaf model...don't know what to call this ..islam as a religion will always come first ..
 
Pakistani territorial nationalism is a reactionary sentiment to non-Pakistani Muslim mistreatment of Pakistan. But I still don't agree with it. Its a clone of Indian territorial nationalism. Allowing territorial nationalism will open the way for Punjabi ethno-nationalism and dreams to reunited both sides of Punjab which were divided on religious basis.
 
