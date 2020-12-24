Pakistan First ! The case for Pakistani Nationalism.

We are Pakistan's First ....



It is necessary now as never before to emphasize our identity.



We are Pakistanis, dwellers of Sindh, Baluchistan, KPK, Gilgit, Baltistan, Punjab and Azad Kashmir. We are defined by a common cultural thread of Saraiki linking our provinces and our peoples.

Ours is an ancient culture going back to the dawn of civilization established in the Indus River Valley 5400 years ago. We have evolved over the centuries absorbing other cultures and religions.



Over the last 50 years our cultural and national identity has been transformed and redefined.

We are redefining our cultural traditions to as they were centuries back with deep roots to Central Asia and the Middle East. In dress, language, and cuisine we are now different than we were 50 years back. Few nations in the world have culturally transformed so rapidly.



To further redefine it is necessary to emphasize who we are NOT...

Pakistanis are Not :



1. "Indian" Muslims - We are not part of "India", and yes a majority of our

population is Muslim, but religion is not the only defining feature of our national

identity.

We have no connection with the Muslim population of "India" as defined by its

territory today.



2. "West" Pakistanis - There is no "East" or "West" Pakistan but simply Pakistan.





3. "South" Asians- Pakistanis are Asians and our population similarity is with West or Central

Asia.



What do PDF members think?



Are the other South Asian populations at all relevant to us?