Let's not insult a concept given to us by God (i.e., "ummah") with the wrong actions of Gulf rulers. It's one thing to say, "no one cares about the Ummah," but going around with "ummah chummah" is an insult to an otherwise noble concept. We wouldn't like it if people went, "hajj wajj," or "ramadan shamadan" and so on.

