To quell the disturbances, Indian army, and paramilitary forces used the notorious pellet gun, which maimed and blinded hundreds of protesters.The violence, which erupted after Wani’s death, was described as the worst in the region since the 2010 Kashmiri uprising. Despite the continuous curfew that was slapped on the Kashmir valley between 8th July and 31st August, there was no let up in the public demonstrations where the stone pelting locals, mostly students, confronted the gun-toting Indian occupation forces. To quell the disturbances, Indian Army and paramilitary forces used the notorious pellet gun, which maimed and blinded hundreds of protesters.Read more: Changing Kashmir’s demography: India’s tactics to win Kashmir On 28th May 2017, a little less than a year after Burhan Wani’s death, The Indian forces succeeded in killing Sabzar Bhatt (28), Wani’s close aide. Sabzar had taken over the reins of Hizbul Mujahideen after the maverick commander Zakir Musa quit the outfit over ideological differences. Reportedly, Sabzar received martyrdom during a gun battle that had begun and raged throughout the night 27/28th May at Saimoh village of Tral, in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district.Exasperated by the inability of the Indian security forces to control the situation which is slipping out of their hands with each passing day, the Indian Army Chief, General Bipin Rawat, has supported the officer who used a local Kashmiri as a human shield to counter stone-pelters. Some days back, Rawat had insinuated, “This is a proxy war and proxy war is a dirty war. The rules of engagement are there when the adversary comes face to face and fights with you.” Starting from Burhan Wani’s encounter with the Indian forces, the adversary has gradually come face to face with the Indian Army. The second phase of a guerrilla war starts when the stone-pelters are turned into armed fighters.“This is a proxy war and proxy war is a dirty war. The rules of engagement are there when the adversary comes face to face and fights with you.”– General Bipin RawatIn the early 1990s, Kashmiris had been revolting against the Indian occupation in cycles of resistance. In phase one of these cycles, unarmed Kashmiris started a non-violent struggle against the occupation forces. Then, the mobs, retaliating to the ham-handed tactics of the Indian army and para-military forces, resorted to stone-pelting and similar actions to protest against the Indian brutalities. In phase two, small bands of militants, supported by the local population, launched raids and ambushes, targeting the security forces and important installations. The third phase, which aimed at overthrowing the occupation government through conventional warfare, was never reached. Like a stillbirth, the cycle was never completed as the struggle always fizzled out in phase two, only to start all over again after a lull. This was because, in the past, the Indian security forces always managed to throttle the resistance movement in the second phase. This was achieved through a combination of carrot and stick measures.Read more: Kashmir on fire: Has Pakistan really helped the cause? However, the situation is different in 2017. The right wing Hindu government of Narendra Modi, in its extreme arrogance, loathes talking to the Kashmiris. In their endeavor to crush the collective resolve of the Kashmiris, the Indian occupation forces have resorted to sledgehammer tactics. Fearing that phase three of the current resistance cycle will be facilitated by the Pakistan Army, Modi is threatening to wage a short war against Pakistan. He thinks that if the Pakistan Army is humbled in a limited war by, say, capturing the Shakar Garh Salient, Kashmiri resistance movement will be halted in its tracks just as it had happened in the past.We should either wash our hands off Kashmir or help the Kashmiris in a meaningful way.