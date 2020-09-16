Pakistan finally given up on Saudi Arabia?

Saudi king urges world to take ‘decisive stance’ against Iran Tensions in the region have risen since Donald Trump pulled the US out of the international Iran nuclear deal in 2018.

I have been saying this for sometime now, the relationship between Pakistan and GCC has come to the point of diminishing returns.Now even prominent Pakistani anchors are saying this.Orya Jan, who is a very pro Taliban and far right "sunni" media person, said the same thing. I have time stamped the video:Finally Pakistani establishment have realised that the regardless of how much we can cajole these Sheikhs, they are neck depp, fully embedded into the western block with America and will never be part of new "Asian revival" led by China. China on its part, clearly favour Iran now for its energy needs and signed the treaty with Iran. For Pakistan, one thing is clear, it can never be part of the "board of governors" in the western lead alliance, infact, it is way down the pecking order , down the dumps in hierarchy where the crumbs come down from west, to the GCC and the onwards to Pakistan. On the Chinese side however, Pakistan is already in "board of governors", by default.Its really no brainer now for Pakistan to grab this once a century opportunity and full integrate into China-Russia-Iran-Turkey emerging alliance, infact Pakistan is the pivot.Iranian FM is in Islamabad for this reason. And while he was here, King Salman of Saudi Arabia urged the "world" to take decisive stance against Iran. Very convenient timing!Apparently China is pushing Iran for it to clear its territory of any Indian presence which can be used against Pakistan and CPEC.No one can say that this has not been coming, GCC has crossed many red lines when it comes to Pakistan core national interest, biggest of it all Kashmir, and their support to India.But at the end of the say, on the global scale, it is the fight between two giants, China and America, and this time, Pakistan and GCC are standing on the opposite camps.