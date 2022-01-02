What's new

Pakistan finalized Z-10ME Helicopters deal with China : Journalist Sumaira Khan

Salza

Salza

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 20, 2014
7,879
-1
12,279
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
We make threads based on youtube and unofficial twitter sources like official word coming from any top Govt official or directly from the military but anyways this development, if true, is not something out of the blue or not expected after Zulus and T-129 saga.
 
iLION12345_1

iLION12345_1

FULL MEMBER
May 1, 2016
1,917
12
5,647
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Deino said:
Exactly my point, what's the source for this other than a YT-video? ... even if some say so since late December.


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1476799386533380097
Click to expand...
Most of the video is her going off what is already known or talking about the capabilities of the Z-10. She says the T-129 deal is dead due to the engine (again, something we already knew).
She does talk about someone in the PAA having made a statement in regards to the Z-10ME purchase recently but says further details are expected and that she won’t reveal the name until they come out.
She does not confirm that the deal has been signed, just that the helicopters were reconsidered and it’s very likely they will be bought.

This is more of an explainer video about what the PAA is doing in regards to attack helicopters rather than any sort of conformation, she actually didn’t confirm any purchase specifically for the reasons of credibility which imo is admirable given how Pakistani media usually is.

That aside, PAA is very likely getting Z-10ME, there are really no other options, it’s really only a matter of time, this video doesn’t add or subtract to that since we already knew it.
 
Trailer23

Trailer23

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 2, 2012
4,276
118
12,982
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Arab Emirates
iLION12345_1 said:
Most of the video is her going off what is already known or talking about the capabilities of the Z-10. She says the T-129 deal is dead due to the engine (again, something we already knew).
She does talk about someone in the PAA having made a statement in regards to the Z-10ME purchase recently but says further details are expected and that she won’t reveal the name until they come out.
She does not confirm that the deal has been signed, just that the helicopters were reconsidered and it’s very likely they will be bought.

This is more of an explainer video about what the PAA is doing in regards to attack helicopters rather than any sort of conformation, she actually didn’t confirm any purchase specifically for the reasons of credibility which imo is admirable given how Pakistani media usually is.

That aside, PAA is very likely getting Z-10ME, there are really no other options, it’s really only a matter of time, this video doesn’t add or subtract to that since we already knew it.
Click to expand...
#MilitaryChaChi

@HRK
 
Salza

Salza

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 20, 2014
7,879
-1
12,279
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Bleek said:
Probably about the same credibility as Abhinandan shooting down an F-16
Click to expand...
Remember earlier this year she came up with a video that Pakistan and Turkey has sorted out engine issue for T129s now total opposite what she was crapping that time.

Actually problem with such folks are, they seek attention, in her case viewership for her youtube channel so they rely on 'most likely solutions'/things which are probable. Regardless of their official annoucenment, they claims things which may very much occur in near by future hence can later claim that he/she is more credible and was the first one to reveal such info.
 
Zarvan

Zarvan

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 28, 2011
52,711
85
61,153
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Darth Vader said:
Since Uncle sam didnt provide F16 to Pakistan in 80s because of all the interest they are providing 25 F35 to Pakistan next year as well.

Source Trust me bro
Click to expand...
J 10 rumors also started same way. Everyone made fun of those who claimed it and now that is happening. Also now F 16 rumors are also doing rounds. Same was the case with HQ 9 and VT 4.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 15, Members: 6, Guests: 9)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom