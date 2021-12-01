What's new

Pakistan figure for Nov 2021 will be Import 7.5 billion dollar highest ever in Pakistan.

Razak skip Import figure due to backlash. Some kids mods banned me when i said that PTI will change 70% of there budget and it is happening this week. PTI wanted to win election and do early election in 2022 that is why they did a deep Freeze IMF program, which backfired so bad that he entire budget has to changed and interest will hike to 11 to 12% in Dec.

Import 7.5 billion highest ever in Pakistan. Why PTI fans only post one side of Story. If Yothia say that import is increasing due to international prices than it also that export are increase due to that. PTI is munafiq party.
 
Razak skip Import figure due to backlash. Some kids mods banned me when i said that PTI will change 70% of there budget and it is happening this week. PTI wanted to win election and do early election in 2022 that is why they did a deep Freeze IMF program, which backfired so bad that he entire budget has to changed and interest will hike to 11 to 12% in Dec.

Import 7.5 billion highest ever in Pakistan. Why PTI fans only post one side of Story. If Yothia say that import is increasing due to international prices than it also that export are increase due to that. PTI is munafiq party.
What 70% of the budget has changed. Please provide exact numbers that have changed by 70%.
will hike to 11 to 12% in Dec.
30 more days and we will see.
 
