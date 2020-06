The government expects 17% increase in revenues in FY21 while the total revenue collection target is Rs6.57 trillion – including Rs4.96 trillion of the Federal Board of Revenue. The non-tax revenue target is set at Rs1.61 trillion.

The agricultural sector grew this time by 2.7%. But the government missed all its sub-sectoral targets, except forestry and other crops. The government had set a target of 3.5% growth in the agriculture sector for this fiscal year.