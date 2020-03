Pakistan feared to lose $4bln of exports this fiscal

Pakistan’s exports are feared to fall an estimated $4 billion this fiscal year as coronavirus outbreaks have brought industrial activities to near halt in the country, industry officials said on Thursday.

Exporters are unanimous that annual exports wouldn’t cross the $20 billion mark in FY2020. There is an average $2 billion worth of goods exported every month. Since exports are expected to be hurt for at least two months, $4 billion loss is obvious, they said.

“Moreover, China has begun reviving its industry, so even after lockdowns are lifted across the world, Pakistan’s exporters would not be able to capture any substantial chunk of the global market.”

“Though the government has announced an incentive package, most of the industry could not survive without international buyers,”

Exports fell to $22.9 billion in FY2019 from $23.2 billion a year earlier.

“I think there would be zero sports goods exports in this quarter, as these are not the things that the world wants now.”

Exports via airlines have completely stopped, while shipments via sea have declined by over 90 percent in the last week.