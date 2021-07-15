What's new

"Pakistan FDI is below 2 billion due to bad marketing from PTI and BOI"FM

D

Desprado

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Jun 30, 2018
77
0
82
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
"Pakistan FDI is below 2 billion due to bad marketing from PTI and BOI"FM
"India FDI has increased to 100 billion in just 1 year and we cannot even bring 2 billion proper FDI why? FM said "Below average performance, we did the worst market we could and BOI did a very below average job."


 
muhammadhafeezmalik

muhammadhafeezmalik

FULL MEMBER
Jan 21, 2015
1,128
-6
1,049
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Desprado said:
"Pakistan FDI is below 2 billion due to bad marketing from PTI and BOI"FM
"India FDI has increased to 100 billion in just 1 year and we cannot even bring 2 billion proper FDI why? FM said "Below average performance, we did the worst market we could and BOI did a very below average job."


Click to expand...
We have changed half a dozen BoI heads in the last 3 years, what else would you expect??
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 3, Guests: 1)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom