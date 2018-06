Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has not proved beneficial for cotton farmers as the commodity’s production has recorded a drastic fall because of what many say the ruling party’s primary focus on pro-industry policies

government has provided incentives for powerful industrial lobbies like textile manufacturers who have been allowed duty-free import of cotton, it has paid little attention to shielding the interest of local farmers

to poor management by different governments over the past two and a half decades

cotton production faced virtual stagnation since 1991-92 and fluctuated in a range of 10 to 12 million bales over the period.

making Pakistan a net importer of cotton.