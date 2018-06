Karkey had filed the damages suit against Pakistan at the ICSID in February 2013 after the Supreme Court’s ruling in the Rental Power Projects case in 2012 . Karkey was awarded a $560 million contract for power ship operations in Pakistan to overcome a spiraling power crisis in the country. The initial contract was for five years. However, former ministers Makhdom Faisal Saleh Hayat and Khawaja Asif had approached the top court against the contract awarded by the then PPP government. In 2012-13, then NAB prosecutor had attempted to settle the issue with Karkey, but the then chief justice Iftikhar Chaudhry had stopped his efforts and warned NAB officials of strict action in case a settlement was reached with the Turkish firm. Karkey’s case is not the only one where Pakistan had to bite the dust.

Click to expand...