What's new

Pakistan faces upto 12 hours of unannounced loadshedding

jus_chillin

jus_chillin

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 25, 2020
2,254
-1
3,165
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
According to sources in the power division, the overall demand for electricity has peaked at 28,500 MW against the production of 21,000 MW. “Power plants in the country are facing shortage of oil, gas and coal,” they said.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1532251301010100226

@Sainthood 101 @PakSarZameen47 @Menace2Society @Pakstallion @Vapnope @Bleek @Areesh @DESERT FIGHTER @Desert Fox 1 @N.Siddiqui @Norwegian @TNT @Imad.Khan @Dalit @ziaulislam @EternalMortal @lastofthepatriots @WarKa DaNG @Warking @Talwar e Pakistan @WinterFangs @kingQamaR @Menace2Society @Indus Pakistan @Ghazwa-e-Hind @Norwegian @PakFactor @akramishaqkhan
 
Enigma SIG

Enigma SIG

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 20, 2009
5,341
-2
7,613
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
1654153355591.png
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 2, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

jus_chillin
Karachi police raid PTI MNA Alamgir Khan’s residence
2
Replies
28
Views
672
jus_chillin
jus_chillin
jus_chillin
ARY TAKEN OFF CABLE IN RAWALPINDI
Replies
6
Views
224
WarKa DaNG
WarKa DaNG
jus_chillin
Dr. Yasmeen Rashid's house raided
2
Replies
20
Views
632
WarKa DaNG
WarKa DaNG
jus_chillin
Irani IRGC colonel assassinated
7 8 9 10 11 12
Replies
172
Views
5K
Finer
F
jus_chillin
Israel Lobby in Pakistan
2 3 4
Replies
55
Views
839
Umair Nawaz
Umair Nawaz

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom