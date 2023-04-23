FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:

Imran Khan's attempts to rebuild relations with the military establishment and the United States have been revealed in an article published by Bloomberg, a well-known American magazine.



However, the article also highlights that Imran Khan is pushing Pakistan towards crisis and chaos, raising concerns about the future of democracy in the country.



The report states that Imran Khan's desire for early elections has caused a constitutional crisis in Pakistan.



Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial has become a key figure in the matter, issuing an order for elections after Imran Khan dissolved the assemblies of two provinces.



The federal government has not accepted the intervention of the chief justice, leading to conflict between the two.



Bloomberg's article suggests that Imran Khan's failed foreign policy and the sinking economic situation of the country led to a vote of no confidence against his government.



The government is now urging the need to avoid default and restore the International Monetary Fund (IMF) program, while the Supreme Court of Pakistan remains divided.



As a result of these circumstances, an atmosphere of violence is being established in Pakistan.



The situation has raised concerns about the future of the democratic process in the country.

Touts like him are danger to the democracy while thug generals who have taken over the country from last 70 years are endangering integrity of the country.Imran is no Messiah but he is danger to these sold out useless good for nothing generals kingship. These generals with chest full of medals for achieving nothing look so small in front of Imran that's hurts the pathetic establishment who have lost all the respect of the nation. Clinging on to the power at the cost of the economic prosperity of the Pakistani nation is there success story that goes to show how much they care about the country.They have failed in there field in which they are trained for and India is still holding on to the Kashmir and still they think they are the guru's of the economics for the country, no wonder our country stands rock bottom in all the world surveys.Imran, Imran that's all they they think country is not buying your milli nagmas and these pathetic generals hardship stories any more. Kiyani buying Island in Australia is hardly living on the crumbs after retirement is it?