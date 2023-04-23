What's new

Pakistan faces constitutional crisis due to Imran's desire for early elections: Bloomberg

Imran Khan's attempts to rebuild relations with the military establishment and the United States have been revealed in an article published by Bloomberg, a well-known American magazine.

However, the article also highlights that Imran Khan is pushing Pakistan towards crisis and chaos, raising concerns about the future of democracy in the country.

The report states that Imran Khan's desire for early elections has caused a constitutional crisis in Pakistan.

Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial has become a key figure in the matter, issuing an order for elections after Imran Khan dissolved the assemblies of two provinces.

The federal government has not accepted the intervention of the chief justice, leading to conflict between the two.

Bloomberg's article suggests that Imran Khan's failed foreign policy and the sinking economic situation of the country led to a vote of no confidence against his government.

The government is now urging the need to avoid default and restore the International Monetary Fund (IMF) program, while the Supreme Court of Pakistan remains divided.

As a result of these circumstances, an atmosphere of violence is being established in Pakistan.

The situation has raised concerns about the future of the democratic process in the country.
Pakistan faces constitutional crisis due to Imran's desire for early elections: Bloomberg

Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial has become a key figure in the matter
Your attempts at astroturfing are trash, and you should be ashamed of yourself.

If you have to use such deceptive methods, you must realize you're in the wrong.
 
Imran Khan is rapidly pushing Pakistan towards chaos, American Journal

امریکی جریدے بلوم برگ نے کہا ہے کہ عمران خان تیزی سے پاکستان کو بحران اور انتشار کی جانب دھکیل رہے ہیں۔ بحران کے نتیجے میں پاکستان میں جمہوری عمل کے مستقبل کے بارے میں تشویش بڑھ گئی ہے۔

اپنے ایک مضمون میں امریکی جریدے کا کہنا تھا کہ عمران خان نے قبل از وقت انتخابات کی خواہش میں پاکستان کو ایک آئینی بحران میں دھکیل دیا ہے اور چیف جسٹس عمر عطا بندیال معاملے میں مرکزی کردار بن چکے ہیں۔

مضمون میں کہا گیا کہ چیف جسٹس نے عمران خان کی جانب سے دو صوبوں کی اسمبلیاں تحلیل کرنے کے بعد ازخود نوٹس لے کر انتخابات کا حکم جاری کیا، وفاقی حکومت چیف جسٹس کی اس مداخلت کو قبول کرنے پر تیار نظر نہیں آ رہی۔

جریدیے کے مطابق چیف جسٹس اور وفاقی حکومت کے درمیان تصادم کی صورتحال پیدا ہو چکی ہے۔

بلوم برگ کے آرٹیکل میں یہ بھی کہا گیا ہے کہ عمران خان کی ناکام خارجہ پالیسی اور ملک کی ڈوبتی اقتصادی صورتحال نے تحریکِ عدم اعتماد کا راستہ اپنایا۔

امریکی جریدے کا کہنا ہے کہ حکومت کے مطابق اس وقت عمران خان کے پیدا کردہ حالات کی وجہ سے ڈیفالٹ سے بچنے، آئی ایم ایف پروگرام کی بحالی کی ضرورت ہے۔

بلوم برگ کے مطابق پاکستان کی سپریم کورٹ میں تقسیم نظر آ رہی ہے، تشدد کی فضا قائم ہونے کا بھی خدشہ ہے، عمران خان ملٹری اسٹیبلشمنٹ اور امریکا سے دوبارہ تعلقات استوار کرنے کی کوشش کر رہے ہیں۔
عمران خان تیزی سے پاکستان کو انتشار کی جانب دھکیل رہے ہیں، امریکی جریدہ

امریکی جریدے بلوم برگ نے کہا ہے کہ عمران خان تیزی سے پاکستان کو بحران اور انتشار کی جانب دھکیل رہے ہیں۔ بحران کے نتیجے میں پاکستان میں جمہوری عمل کے مستقبل کے بارے میں تشویش بڑھ گئی ہے۔
Imran Khan is rapidly pushing Pakistan towards chaos , American Journal

American magazine Bloomberg has said that Imran Khan is rapidly pushing Pakistan towards crisis and chaos. As a result of the crisis, concern has increased about the future of the democratic process in Pakistan.

In one of its articles, the American magazine said that Imran Khan has pushed Pakistan into a constitutional crisis in his desire for early elections and Chief Justice Umar Atta Bandyal has become the main character in the matter.

The article said that after Imran Khan dissolved the assemblies of two provinces, the Chief Justice took notice and issued an order for elections, the federal government does not seem ready to accept this intervention of the Chief Justice.

According to the journal, a conflict situation has arisen between the Chief Justice and the federal government.

The Bloomberg article also states that Imran Khan's failed foreign policy and the sinking economic situation of the country led to the no-confidence motion.

The American Journal says that according to the government, there is a need to revive the IMF program to avoid default due to the circumstances created by Imran Khan.

According to Bloomberg, there is a division in the Supreme Court of Pakistan, there is also a fear of creating an atmosphere of violence, Imran Khan is trying to rebuild relations with the military establishment and the United States.
عمران خان تیزی سے پاکستان کو انتشار کی جانب دھکیل رہے ہیں، امریکی جریدہ

امریکی جریدے بلوم برگ نے کہا ہے کہ عمران خان تیزی سے پاکستان کو بحران اور انتشار کی جانب دھکیل رہے ہیں۔ بحران کے نتیجے میں پاکستان میں جمہوری عمل کے مستقبل کے بارے میں تشویش بڑھ گئی ہے۔
The Geo/Jang/Samaa/Dunya Quad group of false journalism.

They went from being trusted to working for corrupt dynasties and losing the trust of the people.

They just copy past each other and change a few words around.

you're just proving my point. You are shameless.
 
It's how the Americans justified their war in Iraq.

They would give fake information and quotes from government officials to news agencies, and then in interviews they would point to those same news agencies as evidence.

A circle of deception.
 
Touts like him are danger to the democracy while thug generals who have taken over the country from last 70 years are endangering integrity of the country.
Imran is no Messiah but he is danger to these sold out useless good for nothing generals kingship. These generals with chest full of medals for achieving nothing look so small in front of Imran that's hurts the pathetic establishment who have lost all the respect of the nation. Clinging on to the power at the cost of the economic prosperity of the Pakistani nation is there success story that goes to show how much they care about the country.
They have failed in there field in which they are trained for and India is still holding on to the Kashmir and still they think they are the guru's of the economics for the country, no wonder our country stands rock bottom in all the world surveys.
Imran, Imran that's all they they think country is not buying your milli nagmas and these pathetic generals hardship stories any more. Kiyani buying Island in Australia is hardly living on the crumbs after retirement is it?
 

