Imran Khan's attempts to rebuild relations with the military establishment and the United States have been revealed in an article published by Bloomberg, a well-known American magazine.
However, the article also highlights that Imran Khan is pushing Pakistan towards crisis and chaos, raising concerns about the future of democracy in the country.
The report states that Imran Khan's desire for early elections has caused a constitutional crisis in Pakistan.
Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial has become a key figure in the matter, issuing an order for elections after Imran Khan dissolved the assemblies of two provinces.
The federal government has not accepted the intervention of the chief justice, leading to conflict between the two.
Bloomberg's article suggests that Imran Khan's failed foreign policy and the sinking economic situation of the country led to a vote of no confidence against his government.
The government is now urging the need to avoid default and restore the International Monetary Fund (IMF) program, while the Supreme Court of Pakistan remains divided.
As a result of these circumstances, an atmosphere of violence is being established in Pakistan.
The situation has raised concerns about the future of the democratic process in the country.
