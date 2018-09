Read The Book

The Indus, like the Nile in Egypt, is one of the great rivers of the world. But the river has been so exploited in the past two decades—even as dry conditions grow worse in sub-tropical regions—that it no longer even flows into the ocean at the Port of Karachi.

The Indus is “dribbling to a meager end. Its once-fertile delta of rice paddies and fisheries has shriveled up,” water expert and author Steven Solomon has written in The New York Times.

“By 2025, two-thirds of the world will live in water-stressed areas. One billion will face outright water scarcity,” the Pulitzer Center reported on a briefing from then-Undersecretary of State Mario Otero. “As rising populations face dwindling resources, the probability of conflict will increase.”

But experts believe that India’s efforts to dam up the Indus could ultimately destroy Pakistan’s ability to feed its population.

If both countries collaborated on a series of giant, large-scale dams that were built to rotate water use to different regions, tensions could be reduced. But that level of cooperation between nations over water use has never truly succeeded on the scale needed to deal with the looming threat.

the U.S. ambassador to India during the Bush administration (David Mulford) wrote that Indian dams being planned along the Indus could lead to war.





“Even if India and Pakistan could resolve (existing) projects, there are several more hydroelectric dams planned for Indian Kashmir that might be questioned under the IWT (Indus Water Treaty),” Mulford wrote in another confidential cable. While he didn’t believe it would happen, he did acknowledge privately that “Islamabad’s worst case scenario (is) that India’s dams… have the potential to destroy the peace process or even to lead to war.”