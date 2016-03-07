Pakistan F-7PG the little plane that could

Avionics / Missiles carried / Counter measure / Communication

Well , the plane is very capable "Interceptor"The missile options were limited since it's radar at that time 20 years ago was not available for its size , however 20 years later technology has advanced, we have size of radars reducing by year , and also more and more digital systems are appearing which make "Panel" very simpleWhat really defines a plane ?The challenge is really up toto figure it outa) How to integrate more missiles (Missile Rack integration) easy stuff (Via China)b) How to upgrade the Avionics suite on F-7PG (Analog to Digital Display units), reuse lessons learned from Thunder Digital units new Panel board. (Not that hard) if you have already designed one for JF17 thunderd) Recon POD (Easy stuff), EW suit , again could be a POD attached on the spine of planee) Introduction of Helmet TargetingFor may be 20% cost of purchase of 40-60 planesIt is sorta hard to believe that we cannot convert a Analog plane panels into 100% Digitaland also do some in home R&D in avionicsPakistani companies make Touch screen panels for all sort of applications world wide it is really not that hard to develop a Digitized touch screen panelThe targeting system / HUDs systems our engineers made is way more difficult vs conversion of the hardware parts from analog to digitalWe have all this Clutter in the F-7PG cock pit Analog device these all can be removed by a sleek redesignCan be replaced withe a Digital Display System all your controls are digitized and your fire & forget controls are all in your main displaySuch a project is needed by Pakistan Air-force so the lessons learned can be used in other plane platforms we havePlane needs 4 thingsa) Radar Outputb) Feedback from the Recon podc) View to see your weapons system (Pick weapon & then pick the target you want taken out)d) Digital display of your certain analog data (can be displayed in your helmet)If we upgrade the Avionics Suit (Custom Made in Pakistan) and get a small radar created via China's collaboration , we can give a massive technological boost to the F-7 platformThe F7 platform just needs a new radar modern standard & new digital command centerSuch project should be taken with ambition of learning knowledge , we already have a functional plane , convert the Analog controls to Digital controls (Software/Hardware Engineers) can figure out all the pieces they just need a R&D grant .Pakistan did stated they formed a Avionics company what better way to produce Avionics that gets an immediate 100-150 plane customersBuild next generation stuff locallyNo reason why such displays cannot me made in Pakistan