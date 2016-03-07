Pakistan F-7PG the little plane that could

AZADPAKISTAN2009
F-7 PG , deceptive plane that is actually larger then what it looks, armed with AIM-9 Air to air plane is first in line to welcome any visitors, the jet is still used in numbers in Chinese Air-force.
Similarly the plane is serving protection of Pakistan's airspace
The role the planes played , can only be understood when you read about history during the 90's and where was Pakistan Air-force during that time.
The Economy was hurting & Pakistan had just been facing international embargo for F16 parts , and obviously the mirage planes were also requiring upgrades
PEACE GATE 4 & Embargo
F-16 Air Forces - Pakistan
Surprisingly large as other planes
Arrived in Pakistan Air-force in 1988 , approximately the same time Pakistan's F16 were embargoed
The arrival was slowly followed up with Pakistan's air-force putting its special touch on the plane
The plane went under 136 Improvements for security and safety. As discussed in the Youtube video the hard points were increased to 5 capable of carrying any combination of weapons.
The plane allowed Pakistan's Software Engineers to help develop head up display , to modernize the plane
Obviously the plane attained more fans when it participated closely with the F22P Planes from USA in joint training
Performance
FIAR Grifo-7 mk.II rada
The Engineering benefits Pakistan gained by cooperation on the F7 Plane paved way to the JF17 thunder a future for Pakistan's airforce
Let us not forget the baby is loaded with AIM 9 (4 MISSILES)
