What's new

Featured Pakistan Extends Delayed T129 Helo Deal with Turkey — Again

L

Last starfighter

FULL MEMBER
Jun 16, 2018
757
-2
531
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Pakistan Extends Delayed T129 Helo Deal with Turkey — Again


By: Burak Ege Bekdil , Usman Ansari , and Joe Gould  



ANKARA, Turkey, ISLAMABAD, and WASHINGTON — Pakistan has agreed to, yet again, extend a deal with Turkey for T129 Atak helicopters — a planned procurement riddled with delays.

“We have obtained a six-month extension from Pakistan,” Turkey’s top procurement official, Ismail Demir, told reporters March 12.

But — amid Washington’s enduring opposition to Ankara purchasing the Russian-made S-400 Triumf air defense system — another senior procurement official in Turkey told Defense News that the extension doesn’t imply the deal will ultimately work out.

“This is not a technological or commercial issue,” he said. “It is purely political, and as long as the reasons for the U.S. blockade remain in effect ... what looks like a Turkish-Pakistani deal will be a victim of a Turkish-U.S. dispute.”

How did it all begin?

In 2018, Pakistan chose Turkey’s T192 attack helicopters to replace its fleet of AH−1F Cobra gunships that were acquired in the 1980s. Pakistan signed a $1.5 billion contract with Turkish Aerospace Industries for 30 T129 helos; however, the company must first secure U.S. export licenses before delivery can take place.
The 5-ton T129 is a twin-engine multirole attack helicopter produced under license from the Italian-British company AgustaWestland and based on the A129 Mangusta. It’s powered by two LHTEC T800-4A turboshaft engines. Each engine can produce 1,014 kilowatts of output power. The T800-4A is an export version of the CTS800 engine. LHTEC, the maker of the engine, is a joint venture between the American firm Honeywell and the British company Rolls-Royce.
The deal is in limbo because of U.S. hesitancy to issue export licenses for the engine, but a Turkish aerospace official explained that isn’t the only hiccup.

“There are other components the Americans can refuse to issue export licenses for,” he said. “We have the impression that the T129 deal would not go through without a political go-ahead from Washington.”

In January 2020, Pakistan extended the deadline for TAI to deliver the helicopters, but with the sale in jeopardy, the Turkish government tasked Tusas Engine Industries, TAI’s sister company, with developing an indigenous engine for the T129.
Pakistan has agreed to give us another year [to resolve the problem]. We hope we will be able to develop our indigenous engine soon to power the T129,” Ismail Demir, the head of Turkey’s top procurement agency, said at the time. “After one year, Pakistan may be satisfied with the level of progress in our engine program, or the U.S. may grant us the export license.”

Will the US change course?

U.S. lawmakers have quietly frozen all major U.S. arms sales to the NATO ally to pressure Ankara to abandon its Russian-built S-400.

Separate from the engines, the Biden administration pulled back requests made to Congress to approve sales to Turkey’s defense procurement agency, the Presidency of Defence Industries, on which the U.S. imposed sanctions in December 2020 in response to the S-400 purchase.
Honeywell withdrew the engine export request early last year, but then resubmitted it in August. Yet, according to a U.S. government source with knowledge of the issue, Washington’s stance hasn’t shifted.

“I don’t see that changing. First of all, it’s Turkey. The Hill has not been clearing arms cases for Turkey at all ... and the reason is the S-400,” the source told Defense News on condition of anonymity.

If congressional committees did clear the export sale, “it’s very likely there would be a legislative effort to block it, so it wouldn’t be surprising that the Turks, after two years, realized what the situation is and are looking for alternatives,” the source added.

U.S. lawmakers are also concerned that the engines for the attack helicopters could add to Pakistan’s ground attack capability against India, with which the U.S. has been deepening defense and security relationships.

Is there an alternative helicopter?
Defense News contacted Pakistan’s Ministry of Defence Production, which handles procurement, and the Army through the Inter Services Public Relations media arm about the extension and whether there is an alternative helicopter under consideration if the deal falls apart. Neither responded, nor did TAI to questions about the state of the deal.

Before the T129 was chosen, China sent three of its CAIC Z-10 helicopter gunships for trials in Pakistan, but it appeared they failed to sufficiently impress officials and were returned.

Asked if Washington might clear the tech export as a means of retaining a level of influence over Pakistan amid negotiations with the Taliban in neighboring Afghanistan, former Australian defense attache to Islamabad Brian Cloughley was not optimistic. (Pakistan has historically had influence over the Taliban.)

He also said Pakistan’s military is cautious about using American equipment. “There is wariness in the Pakistan military concerning equipment of U.S. origin or with U.S.-supplied components,” he said, “simply because if the operator engages in hostilities with a more decided ally of the U.S., then delivery of these items could be affected.”

“In the case of Pakistan, it is unlikely that Washington would be prepared to provide such equipment should there be conflict with India,” he added. “The solution for Pakistan seems to lie, yet again, in China. It is likely that the Pakistan Army will evaluate the Chinese Z-10ME attack helicopter.”

www.defensenews.com

Pakistan extends delayed T129 helo deal with Turkey — again

A diplomatic row between the United States and Turkey is continuing to jeopardize a planned procurement by Pakistan.
www.defensenews.com www.defensenews.com
 
Last edited by a moderator:
T

Trango Towers

ELITE MEMBER
Oct 29, 2016
14,922
-5
16,019
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
The locally manufactured engine is close to completion and that will provide Pakistan with complete independence from USA. Additionally, if I remember correctly - parts of the helicopter will me manufactured in Pakistan
 
khanasifm

khanasifm

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 16, 2008
6,098
6
4,584
Last starfighter said:
Pakistan extends delayed T129 helo deal with Turkey — again
By: Burak Ege Bekdil , Usman Ansari , and Joe Gould   6 hours ago
Watch the T129 attack helicopter perform a dizzying series of moves at the 2019 Paris Air Show.
MENU
Defense News

Search...
Air
Land
Naval
Pentagon
Congress
Cyber
C4ISR
Space
Training & Sim
Unmanned
Global
Industry
Interviews
Opinion
2020 Top 100 Companies
Outlook
Thought Leadership
TV/Video
Newsletters
Early Bird Brief
Native
© 2021 Sightline Media Group

By using this site, you agree with our use of cookies.
I consent to cookies
Want to know more?
Mideast Africa
Pakistan extends delayed T129 helo deal with Turkey — again
By: Burak Ege Bekdil , Usman Ansari , and Joe Gould   6 hours ago
12
Watch the T129 attack helicopter perform a dizzying series of moves at the 2019 Paris Air Show.
ANKARA, Turkey, ISLAMABAD, and WASHINGTON — Pakistan has agreed to, yet again, extend a deal with Turkey for T129 Atak helicopters — a planned procurement riddled with delays.

“We have obtained a six-month extension from Pakistan,” Turkey’s top procurement official, Ismail Demir, told reporters March 12.

But — amid Washington’s enduring opposition to Ankara purchasing the Russian-made S-400 Triumf air defense system — another senior procurement official in Turkey told Defense News that the extension doesn’t imply the deal will ultimately work out.

“This is not a technological or commercial issue,” he said. “It is purely political, and as long as the reasons for the U.S. blockade remain in effect ... what looks like a Turkish-Pakistani deal will be a victim of a Turkish-U.S. dispute.”

How did it all begin?

In 2018, Pakistan chose Turkey’s T192 attack helicopters to replace its fleet of AH−1F Cobra gunships that were acquired in the 1980s. Pakistan signed a $1.5 billion contract with Turkish Aerospace Industries for 30 T129 helos; however, the company must first secure U.S. export licenses before delivery can take place.
The 5-ton T129 is a twin-engine multirole attack helicopter produced under license from the Italian-British company AgustaWestland and based on the A129 Mangusta. It’s powered by two LHTEC T800-4A turboshaft engines. Each engine can produce 1,014 kilowatts of output power. The T800-4A is an export version of the CTS800 engine. LHTEC, the maker of the engine, is a joint venture between the American firm Honeywell and the British company Rolls-Royce.
The deal is in limbo because of U.S. hesitancy to issue export licenses for the engine, but a Turkish aerospace official explained that isn’t the only hiccup.

“There are other components the Americans can refuse to issue export licenses for,” he said. “We have the impression that the T129 deal would not go through without a political go-ahead from Washington.”

In January 2020, Pakistan extended the deadline for TAI to deliver the helicopters, but with the sale in jeopardy, the Turkish government tasked Tusas Engine Industries, TAI’s sister company, with developing an indigenous engine for the T129.
Pakistan has agreed to give us another year [to resolve the problem]. We hope we will be able to develop our indigenous engine soon to power the T129,” Ismail Demir, the head of Turkey’s top procurement agency, said at the time. “After one year, Pakistan may be satisfied with the level of progress in our engine program, or the U.S. may grant us the export license.”

Will the US change course?

U.S. lawmakers have quietly frozen all major U.S. arms sales to the NATO ally to pressure Ankara to abandon its Russian-built S-400.

Separate from the engines, the Biden administration pulled back requests made to Congress to approve sales to Turkey’s defense procurement agency, the Presidency of Defence Industries, on which the U.S. imposed sanctions in December 2020 in response to the S-400 purchase.
Honeywell withdrew the engine export request early last year, but then resubmitted it in August. Yet, according to a U.S. government source with knowledge of the issue, Washington’s stance hasn’t shifted.

“I don’t see that changing. First of all, it’s Turkey. The Hill has not been clearing arms cases for Turkey at all ... and the reason is the S-400,” the source told Defense News on condition of anonymity.

If congressional committees did clear the export sale, “it’s very likely there would be a legislative effort to block it, so it wouldn’t be surprising that the Turks, after two years, realized what the situation is and are looking for alternatives,” the source added.

U.S. lawmakers are also concerned that the engines for the attack helicopters could add to Pakistan’s ground attack capability against India, with which the U.S. has been deepening defense and security relationships.

Is there an alternative helicopter?
Defense News contacted Pakistan’s Ministry of Defence Production, which handles procurement, and the Army through the Inter Services Public Relations media arm about the extension and whether there is an alternative helicopter under consideration if the deal falls apart. Neither responded, nor did TAI to questions about the state of the deal.

Before the T129 was chosen, China sent three of its CAIC Z-10 helicopter gunships for trials in Pakistan, but it appeared they failed to sufficiently impress officials and were returned.

Asked if Washington might clear the tech export as a means of retaining a level of influence over Pakistan amid negotiations with the Taliban in neighboring Afghanistan, former Australian defense attache to Islamabad Brian Cloughley was not optimistic. (Pakistan has historically had influence over the Taliban.)

He also said Pakistan’s military is cautious about using American equipment. “There is wariness in the Pakistan military concerning equipment of U.S. origin or with U.S.-supplied components,” he said, “simply because if the operator engages in hostilities with a more decided ally of the U.S., then delivery of these items could be affected.”

“In the case of Pakistan, it is unlikely that Washington would be prepared to provide such equipment should there be conflict with India,” he added. “The solution for Pakistan seems to lie, yet again, in China. It is likely that the Pakistan Army will evaluate the Chinese Z-10ME attack helicopter.”
Click to expand...
Always provide source

www.defensenews.com

Pakistan extends delayed T129 helo deal with Turkey — again

A diplomatic row between the United States and Turkey is continuing to jeopardize a planned procurement by Pakistan.
www.defensenews.com www.defensenews.com
 
T

Trango Towers

ELITE MEMBER
Oct 29, 2016
14,922
-5
16,019
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Paksitan should ask Turkey to station a dozen gunships in Pakistan under Pakistani command. In return we can station jf17s in Turkey.
This would send a clear signal to India and Greece.
 
SpaceMan18

SpaceMan18

FULL MEMBER
Aug 10, 2020
923
0
513
Country
Bangladesh
Location
United States
Trango Towers said:
The locally manufactured engine is close to completion and that will provide Pakistan with complete independence from USA. Additionally, if I remember correctly - parts of the helicopter will me manufactured in Pakistan
Click to expand...
Eh same here for Bangladesh , we wanted T129s but of course the U.S engines would have strings attached to them
Trango Towers said:
Paksitan should ask Turkey to station a dozen gunships in Pakistan under Pakistani command. In return we can station jf17s in Turkey.
This would send a clear signal to India and Greece.
Click to expand...
Sounds odd , why tf would Pakistan start a fight with Greece and then force their allies like France to go hard against Pakistan
 
HAIDER

HAIDER

ELITE MEMBER
May 21, 2006
24,134
13
23,965
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Pakistan gives another extension to helicopter deal with Turkey
Anwar IqbalPublished March 17, 2021 - Updated about an hour ago
Facebook Count
Twitter Share

7
Pakistan has given another extension to a helicopter deal with Turkey, giving Ankara six more months to deliver the aircraft, a US defence publication reported this week. — Anadolu Agency

Pakistan has given another extension to a helicopter deal with Turkey, giving Ankara six more months to deliver the aircraft, a US defence publication reported this week. — Anadolu Agency


WASHINGTON: Pakistan has given another extension to a helicopter deal with Turkey, giving Ankara six more months to deliver the aircraft, a US defence publication reported this week.
In July 2018, Pakistan signed a $1.5 billion deal with Turkey for buying 30 Turkish-made T129 Atak helicopters. The delivery date, however, has been pushed back due to the Pentagon’s refusal to issue export licenses for engines and other parts made in the US.
“We have obtained a six-month extension from Pakistan,” Turkey’s top procurement official, Ismail Demir, told a US defence publication, Defense News.
In January 2020, Pakistan gave the first, one-year, extension to the manufacturers, the Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI), for delivering the helicopters, but with the sale in jeopardy, the Turkish government tasked Tusas Engine Industries, TAI’s sister company, with developing an indigenous engine for the T129.
The Defense News publication, which includes television, newspaper and a Website, reported that the US objection was rooted in Washington’s opposition to Ankara purchasing the Russian-made S-400 Triumf air defence system. A senior procurement official in Turkey told Defense News that the extension did not imply the deal would work out.
“This is not a technological or commercial issue,” he said. “It is purely political, and as long as the reasons for the US blockade remain in effect ... what looks like a Turkish-Pakistani deal will be a victim of a Turkish-US dispute.”
Pakistan chose Turkey’s T192 attack helicopters to replace its fleet of AH?1F Cobra gunships that were acquired in the 1980s.
But the Turkish Aerospace Industries, which makes the helicopters, must first secure US export licenses before delivery can take place.
The 5-ton T129 is a twin-engine multirole attack helicopter produced under license from the Italian-British company Agusta Westland and based on the A129 Mangusta. It’s powered by two LHTEC T800-4A turboshaft engines. LHTEC, the maker of the engine, is a joint venture between the American firm Honeywell and the British company Rolls-Royce.
A Turkish aerospace official told Defense News that this was not the only hiccup.
“There are other components the Americans can refuse to issue export licenses for,” he said. “We have the impression that the T129 deal would not go through without a political go-ahead from Washington.”
US lawmakers have recently frozen all major US arms sales to the Nato ally to pressure Ankara to abandon its Russian-built S-400.
The Biden administration has also pulled back requests to Congress to approve sales to Turkey’s defence procurement agency, the Presidency of Defence Industries, on which the US imposed sanctions in December 2020 in response to the S-400 purchase.
Defense News reported that US lawmakers were also concerned that the engines for the attack helicopters could add to Pakistan’s ground attack capability against India, with which the US has been deepening defense and security relationships.
The report noted that before the T129 was chosen, China sent three of its CAIC Z-10 helicopter gunships for trials in Pakistan, but they failed to sufficiently impress officials and were returned.
A former Australian defence attaché to Islamabad Brian Cloughley told Defense News Pakistan’s military too was cautious about using American equipment.
“There is wariness in the Pakistan military concerning equipment of US origin or with US-supplied components,” he said, “simply because if the operator engages in hostilities with a more decided ally of the US, then delivery of these items could be affected.”
“In the case of Pakistan, it is unlikely that Washington would be prepared to provide such equipment should there be conflict with India,” he added. “The solution for Pakistan seems to lie, yet again, in China. It is likely that the Pakistan Army will evaluate the Chinese Z-10ME attack helicopter.”
Published in Dawn, March 17th, 2021
 
Hakikat ve Hikmet

Hakikat ve Hikmet

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 14, 2015
11,837
13
29,884
Country
United States
Location
United States
Pak will acquire T-129/629/929 etc. even if takes a thousand years.....

Kidding aside, Pak might be involved in these Turkish defense projects in all aspects - specs, technology, engineering, manufacturing, testing, financing, supply chains etc. - much more than the common folks know....
 
IceCold

IceCold

PDF VETERAN
May 1, 2007
16,534
8
19,511
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Hakikat ve Hikmet said:
Pak will acquire T-129/629/929 etc. even if takes a thousand years.....

Kidding aside, Pak might be involved in these Turkish defense projects in all aspects - specs, technology, engineering, manufacturing, testing, financing, supply chains etc. - much more than the common folks know....
Click to expand...
We need to come up with our own engine otherwise we will keep hitting the same snag for relying on others for critical components such as engine. I am looking forward to having T129 with local Turkish engine as compared to US engine.
 
Dalit

Dalit

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 16, 2012
11,777
-16
20,708
Country
Pakistan
Location
Netherlands
Trango Towers said:
The locally manufactured engine is close to completion and that will provide Pakistan with complete independence from USA. Additionally, if I remember correctly - parts of the helicopter will me manufactured in Pakistan
Click to expand...
Is this really true?
 
Signalian

Signalian

PDF THINK TANK: CONSULTANT
Aug 18, 2015
7,004
225
18,855
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Trango Towers said:
Paksitan should ask Turkey to station a dozen gunships in Pakistan under Pakistani command. In return we can station jf17s in Turkey.
This would send a clear signal to India and Greece.
Click to expand...
What capability can JF-17 bring to Turkey which TUAF doesnt already have ?
Last starfighter said:
Before the T129 was chosen, China sent three of its CAIC Z-10 helicopter gunships for trials in Pakistan, but it appeared they failed to sufficiently impress officials and were returned.
Click to expand...
Chinese can also see that Z-10 is coming in picture since AH-1Z is not materializing and T-129 is facing engine clearance hurdle. It doesnt leave a good impression.
 
M

Mrc

ELITE MEMBER
Dec 19, 2013
9,830
0
11,325
Country
Pakistan
Location
Qatar
They are working on a solution which is deemed practical... Although it's not disclosed.

This extension is not for US engines
 
Goritoes

Goritoes

FULL MEMBER
Jan 20, 2021
425
0
550
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Last starfighter said:
There are other components the Americans can refuse to issue export licenses for,” he said. “We have the impression that the T129 deal would not go through without a political go-ahead from Washington.”
Click to expand...
this is more concerning, What other parts i wonder?
 
Deino

Deino

INT'L MOD
Nov 9, 2014
10,000
14
15,981
Country
Germany
Location
Germany
Trango Towers said:
The locally manufactured engine is close to completion and that will provide Pakistan with complete independence from USA. Additionally, if I remember correctly - parts of the helicopter will me manufactured in Pakistan
Click to expand...

That's ridiculous, and you know it; or you have the same definition of "soon" as commonly used by Indians.

They have just run the second prototype and it will take still years of testing the engine, integrating it into the T-129, certifying the engine and the engine on the T-129 and I'm sure Pakistan won't jump the wagon without decent additional testing to be sure it works.

Believe me ... it will take years.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 1, Guests: 4)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom