Pakistan has expressed ‘deep concern' over the killing of Iranian General Qasim Suleimani in a US strike at an airport in Iraq.

In a statement issued on Friday, the Foreign Office spokesperson said that Pakistan views the situation and recent developments in Middle East with great concern which could also disrupt peace and stability in the region.The FO stated as part of the UN Charter, countries should respect and adhere to each others integrity and territorial sovereignty. The statement added, “It is important to avoid unilateral actions and use of force."The statement said that it is need of the hour to de-escalate the situation and adopt diplomatic means to resolve issues peacefully by following international law and UN Charter.The high-profile assassinations are likely to be a massive blow to Iran, which has been locked in a long conflict with the United States that escalated sharply last week with an attack on the US embassy in Iraq by pro-Iranian militiamen following a US air raid on the Kataib Hezbollah militia, founded by Muhandis.Soleimani's killing marks a dramatic escalation in the regional “shadow war" between Iran and the US and its allies, principally Israel and Saudi Arabia, which could quickly ratchet up tit-for-tat attacks – all the way to the brink of all-out war.The slain commander's Quds Force, along with its stable of paramilitary proxies from Lebanon's Hezbollah to the PMF in Iraq – battle-hardened militias armed with missiles – has ample means to launch a multi-barrelled response against its enemies.Analysts say Iran is likely to respond forcefully to the targeting of Soleimani, who it has built into a legend as its influence has spread across the region in the wake of the US-led invasion of Iraq in 2003 and subsequent occupationSoleimani, who has led the foreign arm of the Revolutionary Guards and has had a key role in fighting in Syria and Iraq, acquired celebrity status at home and abroad.The United States and Iran's regional foes Saudi Arabia and Israel have struggled to keep Iran's influence in check.Soleimani survived several assassination attempts against him by Western, Israeli and Arab agencies over the past two decades.SOURCE: https://www.brecorder.com/2020/01/0...ned-over-killing-of-top-iranian-commander-fo/