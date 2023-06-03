What's new

Pakistan expresses concern over 'Akhand Bharat' mural in new Parliament

Kuru

Kuru

IMG_2818.jpeg


BJP’s ‘Akhand Bharat’ narrative angers Islamabad

FO regrets installation of provocative mural at Delhi’s new parliament building.
• FO regrets installation of provocative mural at Delhi’s new parliament building
• Concerned by move to seek death penalty for Yasin Malik

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has expressed grave concern over the idea of Akhand Bharat (Greater India), which is being increasingly peddled by the ruling Indian dispensation.

Speaking at a weekly press briefing here on Thursday, Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch regretted the installation of a mural at the new parliament building in New Delhi.

The mural depicts so-called ‘ancient India’, including areas that now constitute parts of Pakistan and other countries.

“We are appalled by the statements made by some BJP politicians, including a union minister, linking the mural with ‘Akhand Bharat’, she said.

The FO spokesperson said the gratuitous assertion of Akhand Bharat was a manifestation of a revisionist and expansionist mindset that seeks to subjugate the identity and culture of not only India’s neighbouring countries but also its own religious minorities.

“It is a matter of grave concern that the idea of Akhand Bharat is being increasingly peddled by individuals belonging to the ruling dispensation in India. The Indian politicians are well advised not to indulge in rhetoric against other countries merely to further their divisive and parochial political agenda,” Ms Baloch said, adding that instead of nurturing hegemonic and expansionist ambitions, India should resolve disputes with its neighbours and work with them to build a peaceful and prosperous South Asia.
 
JX-1

JX-1

They objected to Pakistan calling Kashmir a disputed territory then pull this stunt

Imagine the screeching if Pakistan put a map of the Mughal Empire - "cartography jihaaaaaaaaaaad"
 
Kuru

Kuru

JX-1 said:
They objected to Pakistan calling Kashmir a disputed territory then pull this stunt

Imagine the screeching if Pakistan put a map of the Mughal Empire - "cartography jihaaaaaaaaaaad"
Why would you have a Hindustan mural in Pak parliament?
 
Ikbal

Ikbal

Kuru said:

BJP’s ‘Akhand Bharat’ narrative angers Islamabad

FO regrets installation of provocative mural at Delhi’s new parliament building.
You can tell those BJP morons to keep dreaming.
Partition is a done deal. It cannot be undone.
 
JX-1

JX-1

Kuru said:
Why would you have a Hindustan mural in Pak parliament?
Why do you have a Pakistan mural in the Indian parliament?

Ikbal said:
You can tell those BJP morons to keep dreaming.
Partition is a done deal. It cannot be undone.
They have in fact lost territory to Pakistan in every war except 65

ProudThamizhan said:
Why is Pakistan FO concerned about seeking death sentence for a terrorist ?
If giving up militancy and peacefully demanding basic rights is terrorism, you can stay terrified.
 
Kuru

Kuru

JX-1 said:
Why do you have a Pakistan mural in the Indian parliament?
That’s not Pakistan. That’s Ashoka’s empire. Just showing some places of importance of old times. There was no Pakistan back then.

Ikbal said:
You can tell those BJP morons to keep dreaming.
Partition is a done deal. It cannot be undone.
Chalo koi baat nhi 👍
 

