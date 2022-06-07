Pakistan exports to China rise 55% in May Source: TDAP documents ISLAMABAD, June 7. (Gwadar Pro)- Pakistan’s exports to China in May 2022 h

By Tahir Ali | Gwadar Pro Jun 7, 2022ISLAMABAD, June 7. (Gwadar Pro)- Pakistan’s exports to China in May 2022 have increased by 55% to reach US$228.92 million as compared to the corresponding month of the previous when it was recorded US$147.43 million in May 2021, according to Trade Development Authority Pakistan (TDAP)’s latest monthly report.However, when the exports are compared to April 2022’s exports, they are slightly decreased by US$6.39 million. In April 2022, Pakistan's exports to China were US$235.21 million.According to TDAP, on the scale of July-May 2022, Pakistan’s total exports were recorded at US$28,848 million, which is 27.78% more than July-May 2021’s US$22,576 million.Moreover, Pakistan’s imports from China in May 2022 decreased by 6% to US$14,771.52 million as compared to May 2021 when the exports were recorded as US$15,666.26 million.