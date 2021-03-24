What's new

Pakistan Exports Soar

Zibago

Zibago

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 21, 2012
35,142
10
56,348
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Pakistan Exports Soar
21 June 2021


Print Email


Pakistan’s textile and clothing sector exports have posted a near 19% growth in the current fiscal year compared to the same period a year ago, according to data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics showed on Saturday. The growth in exports of value-added sectors contributed to an increase in overall exports from the sectors. One of the reasons for growth in these sectors is due to low-base of last year when export-oriented industries remained closed due to the Covid-19 lockdown and cancellation of orders from international buyers.

Total exports of textile and clothing were up 18.85pc to $13.75 billion between July and May this year against $11.57bn over the corresponding period in FY20.

On a monthly basis, export proceeds posted a growth of 41.14pc on a year-on-year basis to $1.06bn in May 2021.

Similarly, in the value-added leather sector, exports of leather garments were up by 9.92% and leather gloves up 19.08%, respectively. Exports of raw leather declined by over 17% during these months.

Pakistan Exports Soar - Leather International

Pakistan’s textile and clothing sector exports have posted a near 19% growth in the current fiscal year compared to the same period a year ago, according to data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics showed on Saturday. The...
www.leathermag.com www.leathermag.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

R
Pakistan Tech Exports Soar 69% in February 2021
Replies
4
Views
850
flameboard
F
M
Pakistan’s imports soar, exports drop in February
Replies
4
Views
452
Enigma SIG
Enigma SIG
R
Pakistan Tech Exports Continue to Soar: Up 40% in last 6 Months Amid COVID19 Pandemic
Replies
7
Views
339
GumNaam
GumNaam
R
Digital Pakistan: Broadband Subscriptions Soar to 100 Million
Replies
0
Views
193
RiazHaq
R
R
Soaring Exports of Pakistan's Information Technology and Pharma Industries Amid COVID Pandemic
Replies
3
Views
511
AZADPAKISTAN2009
AZADPAKISTAN2009

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom