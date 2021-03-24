Pakistan Exports Soar

21 June 2021Print EmailPakistan’s textile and clothing sector exports have posted a near 19% growth in the current fiscal year compared to the same period a year ago, according to data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics showed on Saturday. The growth in exports of value-added sectors contributed to an increase in overall exports from the sectors. One of the reasons for growth in these sectors is due to low-base of last year when export-oriented industries remained closed due to the Covid-19 lockdown and cancellation of orders from international buyers.Total exports of textile and clothing were up 18.85pc to $13.75 billion between July and May this year against $11.57bn over the corresponding period in FY20.On a monthly basis, export proceeds posted a growth of 41.14pc on a year-on-year basis to $1.06bn in May 2021.Similarly, in the value-added leather sector, exports of leather garments were up by 9.92% and leather gloves up 19.08%, respectively. Exports of raw leather declined by over 17% during these months.