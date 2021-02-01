Pakistan exports keep $2b mark in four consecutive months

Last year January, Pakistani exports stood at US$1.98 billion which, he said, have grown 8 pc to US$2.14 billion this passing month.“I am happy to share that our exports have maintained growth,” Dawood said in a tweet earlier today, adding another achievement that Jul-Jan 2020-21 exports have increased by 5.5 pc as well, to US$14.2 billion on YoY.For the last year’s corresponding period, the exports were US$13.507 billion during, he noted.He congratulated export industry’s resolve who “achieved this feat despite difficulties created by COVID pandemic, regional export situation, and contraction in major markets”.“Our cumulative exports for seven months of FY 2020-21 are showing a rising trend,” Abdul Razak Dawood said.Concluding his announcement and message to masses, the commerce advisor also wished and reassured exporter community to “please go full speed ahead in exporting your products & in case of any hurdle, inform MOC [ministry of commerce]”.Advertisement