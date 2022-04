If they are asked to escape they say, "Are there any better houses than the Masters' houses?".

No wonder the "House Negros" have been activated...According to Malcolm X (Shabaz Al-Malik), the House Negros identify themselves with their masters more than the masters identify themselves with themselves. The House Negros work harder to save the house of their masters than the masters themselves. If the masters get sick the House Negros worry themselves to death.By the by, Bajwa, Ss, NS, AZ etc. & Co. would put even the "House Negros" into an utter shame....