AVERAGE production of sugar cane in Pakistan is 22,000 kg per acre which is below the potential.



Pakistan 22 - 25 M/T

Indian 98 - 100 M/T

Brazil : 70 - 74 M/T.



The problem with agricultural or any commodity based economy is that it is financially sucidal. The more you produce, the lower price will fall. Many farmers set their crop of Kinow on fire this year because they could not fetch profitable rates from the market. Same is expected to repeat for sugar cane now as there is surplus crop and sugar mills are unwilling to pay government mandated rates.



Further, Pakistan has poor productivity with very low yeilds per acre..which makes the net crop very expensive as compared to India.

