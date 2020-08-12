/ Register

  Wednesday, August 12, 2020

Pakistan Export Updates

Discussion in 'Infrastructure & Development' started by ghazi52, Aug 12, 2020

  Aug 12, 2020 at 12:14 AM
    ghazi52

    ghazi52 PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST

    Pakistan earned record $730m revenue, 12.5pc increases in export of fruits, vegetables in FY2019-20


    By
    Ghulam Abbas
    -
    August 11, 2020

    [​IMG]



    ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has registered record enhancement in export of fruits and vegetables of 12.5 percent amounting to $730 million in FY2019-20, despite the coronavirus global pandemic.

    This is also the highest revenue in terms of foreign exchange generation. During the last year the export of fruits was enhanced by 3.8 percent while the vegetables reflected an increase in export by 28 percent. Export of fruits fetched $431.27 million while export of the vegetables generated $30 million.

    As per the horticulture exporters, at the time when the global trade was facing stiff challenges timely delivery of Pakistani fruits and vegetables to importing countries was almost impossible to ensure due to the pandemic and resulting lock downs, the exporters translated these challenges into opportunity by enhancing exports of this sector and adopting realistic strategies.

    Sharing data of the exports, All Pakistan Fruit and Vegetable Exporters, Importers and Merchants Association (PFVA) has claimed that apart from the efforts on the part of growers and traders, the support extended by the federal government, and timely decisions in removal of trade barriers were also imperative in this considerable jump in exports.

    Pakistan sensing difficulties in export by air adopted an alternative strategy to export by land routes and sea. Special attention was given to the International markets of Iran and Afghanistan and the Federal Govt. promptly resolved the issues related to this sector in export to Iran and Afghanistan leading to enhancement of exports, Waheed Ahmed of PFVA claimed.

    He said that due to the coronavirus global pandemic, the entire world was in desperate need of fruits and vegetables containing vitamins to minimize ill-effects of this pandemic, and Pakistan grabbed this unique opportunity and enhanced export of Kinnow, Potato and Onion despite serious issues of transportation and logistics arising of the pandemic. During the peak of the pandemic, Pakistan exported delicious and highly nutrient mangoes to many countries of the World. Extensive efforts by the PFVA also resulted in reduction of Air freight charges by P.I.A to Gulf countries and International market of U.A.E facilitating exporters to compete in these highly demanding and competitive markets. Likewise, after ban on export of Onion by India, the PFVA convinced the Federal Govt. to lift the temporary restriction on export of Pakistani onion thus leading to increase in exports while price of onion and Potato remained stable in the local market as well and the growers got benefit of this stability.

    Besides maintaining consistency in exports’ enhancement of fruits and vegetables, it’s also imperative to take necessary steps to further boost the export of this sector. To attain this objective, the PFVA has presented a comprehensive road map titled – “Horticulture Vision – 2030” to the Federal Govt. which has been developed with extensive consultation with all concerned stakeholders of the Horticulture sector of all the provinces and it spells out issues of the sector along with realistic solutions. This policy document highlights short, medium and long term solutions of the issues and barriers, the sector is confronted with. By effective implementation of the horticulture vision, Pakistan can easily enhance export of fruits and vegetables to $1 billion within a period of two years, $2 billion in five years and to $6 billion in a decade. Another encouraging aspect of this vision is provision of employment opportunities to 1.8 million people directly engaged in this sector within five years, and to create employment up to 3 million people in a period of ten years.


    https://profit.pakistantoday.com.pk...-in-export-of-fruits-vegetables-in-fy2019-20/
     
  Aug 12, 2020 at 12:18 AM
    ghazi52

    ghazi52 PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST

    Exports value to remain at $22bn in FY 2019-20:

    By
    APP
    -
    [​IMG]



    ISLAMABAD: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood has said that the country’s exports target of US $ 25 billion could not be achieved due to the ongoing situation of lockdown in the country and it could decline to more or less to US $ 22 billion.

    The exports decreased in April by 50 percent and home remittances also declined in this situation, Abdul Razzak Dwaood said in an interview with Voice of America (VOA) here.

    To a question, he said Pakistan could get benefits from low oil prices in the current evolving situation in the international market and there would be no larger impact of current account deficit (CoD) because of decline in petroleum prices.

    He also vowed to open the industrial sector in the coming months to provide opportunities to the local exporters to get more benefits in the current scenario and major shift in the international trade market. He urged the exporters to get orders freely from all countries including textile industry to tap the new opportunities in the world market. Replying to a question on the impact of current situation on country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), he forecast that it would contract by 0.5 percent during the current fiscal year.

    He said even in recent challenging situation Pakistan has opened various sectors including information technology and other sectors which attracted the world to the Pakistan product in these sectors. To a question on textile sector export, he said Pakistan was receiving big orders of face masks and sanitizers. “We have also received huge demand of Hydroxychloroquine and Pakistan has exported raw material to Germany and Turkey and 1000,000 tablets to Saudi Arabia,” he added.

    Replying to another question about United States-Pakistan trade dialogue, he said Pakistan wanted access in potential US market for this. “We demanded the US government to eliminate the travel restriction for Pakistanis to increase bilateral trade.”

    He said during the visit of Prime Minster Imran Khan, both the countries agreed to start dialogue for searching the new avenues for bilateral trade in US and Pakistan. The adviser said that Pakistan also demanded the United States and other international brands and companies to open their offices in Pakistan for bringing foreign investment in the country.

    He said Pakistan wanted access in textile, information technology and services sectors in potential US market to increase our exports. Replying to another question on Afghan Transit Trade, he said our trade agreement was going to expire in June 2021, and now “we are in preparation to negotiate with them”.

    He said Afghan transit trade gave loss to local industry. He said Pakistan wanted to increase bilateral trade with Afghanistan but “we had some reservation and there is need to take some measures to protect the local industrial sector”.

    Replying to another question, he said the government wanted to increase customs duties instead of direct tax. The government wanted to document the non tax businesses and bring them in tax net, he added. He said the government might not change export tariffs and tax slabs in the upcoming budget (2020-21).
     
  Aug 12, 2020 at 12:42 AM
Pakistan Ka Beta
    Pakistan Ka Beta

    Pakistan Ka Beta FULL MEMBER

    Alhamdulillah :smitten:
     
  Aug 12, 2020 at 12:50 AM
Mr007
    Mr007

    Mr007 FULL MEMBER

    New Recruit

    Pakistan exports too much raw items for cheap revenue. We need to do more than spices, salts, & fruits.

    Let’s export some baklava, fried chicken, electric cars, Islamic hats, natural honey, etc.
     
  Aug 12, 2020 at 12:50 AM
ghazi52
    ghazi52

    ghazi52 PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST

    Pakistan’s exports continue to grow, as 3.21% growth was recorded during the first half (July-December) of the current fiscal year.

    According to provisional foreign trade data compiled by the Ministry of Commerce, exports stood at $11.540 billion during this period, showing a $359 million (3.21%) increase as compared with $11.181 billion in the corresponding period of 2018-19.

    A trade difference of $5.129 billion has been recorded during the period. The government’s battle against the trade deficit is finally bearing fruit, as the trade deficit went down for the sixth month in a row. According to the Ministry of Commerce, the trade deficit of Pakistan decreased by 30.58% to $11.64 billion in the first half of the fiscal year 2019-20 as compared to $16.71 billion in the same period last year.

    The increasing exports are contributing to an improvement in the country’s balance of payment position and stabilization of the economy. Whereas the decline in imports has helped bring down the trade deficit of the country.

    Imports went down by 17.06% to $23.18 billion during the first half of the current fiscal year as compared to $27.952 billion.

    [​IMG]
    Source: Emerging Pakistan

    Minister of Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood through his Twitter account tweeted that Pakistan has outperformed several competitor nations, which is just the beginning.

    “At a time when the world economy is sluggish, Pakistani exports have featured a 3.21 percent growth, whereas the imports have shown a 17 percent contraction. Pakistan has outperformed several competitor nations and this is just the beginning,” he said.
     
  Aug 12, 2020 at 12:53 AM
ghazi52
    ghazi52

    ghazi52 PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST

    The top three export performers for the first half of FY 2019/2020 were Basmati rice, showing a 56% growth, meat 52%, vegetables 41%, fish/ seafood 23%, growth of rice of other varieties 14%, whereas artificial silk/synthetic silk, footballs, leather footwear, all featured a 13% growth.

    According to the data available, the products which posted growth in exports during the first half-year were as follows:

    [​IMG]
    Source: Emerging Pakistan



    The data showed that exports of cotton yarn declined by 1 percent, cotton cloth 3 percent, cement 7 percent, sugar 11 percent, leather tanned 19 percent, tents, canvas & tarpaulin by 20 percent, petroleum crude 24 percent, gloves 25 percent, oilseeds, nuts and kernels 56 percent, petroleum products 72 percent, wheat 88 percent and molasses by 98 percent.
     
  Aug 12, 2020 at 12:55 AM
ghazi52
    ghazi52

    ghazi52 PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST

    Govt Aims for $5 Billion IT Export Remittances in The Next 3 Years


    by ProPK Staff

    [​IMG]


    The government has set a target of $5 billion for export remittances through information technology and IT-enabled services during the next three years.

    This was revealed in a meeting of Dr. Ishrat Hussain, Advisor to the Prime Minister on Institutional Reforms with Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Aminul Haq.




    A senior official of the Ministry who attended the meeting stated that digitalization, broadband, payment gateways, IT exports, and e-governance were discussed during the meeting. The Advisor was informed that the ministry is taking steps to provide broadband services in the country through the IT Universal Service Fund.

    The minister added that plans for laying fiber optic cable in remote areas and providing faster internet service are also underway. The IT and IT-enabled Services (ITeS) export remittances comprising computer services and call center services surged by 23.71 percent to $1.230 billion in the fiscal year 2019-20 compared to $994.848 million during the same period last year (2018-19).

    After record export remittances through IT exports, the next target is $5 billion during the next three years, said Haq. A payment gateway and e-office projects will be completed soon, Federal Minister for IT said.

    COVID-19 provided important and basic IT structure for National Command Operation Center (NCOC) on the situation, said the minister adding that the main role of the human resource system is to collect data from hospitals.

    Dr. Ishrat Hussain said the important role of the Ministry of IT in the development of the country cannot be ignored. The Ministry of IT deserves congratulations on the significant increase in IT exports, said Dr. Ishrat, adding that there is a great need to pay attention to human resources.
     
  Aug 12, 2020 at 12:59 AM
ghazi52
    ghazi52

    ghazi52 PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST

    Govt’s New Initiative Aims to Increase Sialkot’s Exports to $2 Billion

    By Haroon Hayder


    • According to details, the first initiative is related to medical engineering.

      Under the first program, the Sialkot district will be granted the same status as Gwadar. The move will increase the district’s current annual exports of $400 million to $2 billion in just two years.

      The second program consists of setting up hi-tech of farms of 2 to 12 acres all around Pakistan.

      These farms will be equipped with the latest technology and modern machinery, not only enabling small scale farmers to increase their yield manifold but revolutionizing the agriculture sector of Pakistan altogether.

      Last month, the Science and Technology Minister had announced to use drone technology in agriculture to fight locust invasion.

      While unveiling the indigenously built drones, the minister said that the drones are capable of monitoring farms and spraying disinfectants as they can spray 16 liters of pesticide for 18 minutes.

     
  Aug 12, 2020 at 1:03 AM
ghazi52
    ghazi52

    ghazi52 PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST

    Exports in Pakistan increased to 333500 PKR Million in July from 263846 PKR Million in June of 2020.



    [​IMG]
     
  Aug 12, 2020 at 1:07 AM
ghazi52
    ghazi52

    ghazi52 PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST

    Pakistan's Total Exports expanded 11.3 % YoY in Jul 2020, compared with a decrease of 0.1 % YoY in the previous month. Pakistan's Total Exports Growth data is updated monthly, available from Dec 1988 to Jul 2020, with an averaged rate of 12.8 %. The data reached an all-time high of 53.4 % in May 1991 and a record low of -46.6 % in Apr 2020. CEIC calculates Total Exports Growth from monthly Total Exports. The Pakistan Bureau of Statistics provides Total Exports, FOB, in local currency.

    In the latest reports, Pakistan's Total Exports recorded 2.0 USD bn in Jul 2020. Total Imports recorded 3.7 USD bn in Jun 2020, which registered an increase of 2.9 % year on year. Pakistan's Trade Balance recorded a deficit of 1.6 USD bn in Jul 2020.
     
  Aug 12, 2020 at 1:10 AM
ghazi52
    ghazi52

    ghazi52 PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST

    Pakistan achieves trade surplus target with Italy in FY2019-20


    July 23, 2020
    ISLAMABAD, Jul 23 (APP):Pakistan has achieved trade surplus target of $210 million with Italy during fiscal year 2019-20 against the trade deficit of $164 million during the year 2018-19. The exports to Italy were recorded at $731 million and imports from the country stood at $521 million, Pakistan Ambassador to Italy, Jauhar Saleem said while addressing media persons from Rome, Italy through a web link. He informed that Pakistan’s major exports to Italy are textile, leather, rice, ethanol while Pakistan is market leader in rice and it holds 38 percent share in Italian rice market.

    This year, the envoy said despite CoVID-19 and lockdown, Pakistan has got a trade surplus of $210 million, he said. While he was of the view that Thailand holds 12% share with $19 million export. India at number three holds 10% with 17 million. The Ambassador also shared the strategy to promote Pakistani products in Italian market. While talking about Italian investment in Pakistan in June 2020, the Ambassador mentioned that it increased 45% against the corresponding period.
     
  Aug 12, 2020 at 1:10 AM
Blacklight
    Blacklight

    Blacklight PROFESSIONAL

    Sir @ghazi52, Thank You for your relentless work, and especially this thread. You simply cannot imagine how I look forward to your posts. This thread is truly a gem.

    Once again THANK YOU!
     
  Aug 12, 2020 at 1:14 AM
ghazi52
    ghazi52

    ghazi52 PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST

    Pakistan exports to India

    Pakistan exports to India was US$66.33 Million during 2019, according to the United Nations COMTRADE database on international trade. Pakistan exports to India - data, historical chart and statistics - was last updated on August of 2020.



    • [​IMG]
     
  Aug 12, 2020 at 1:19 AM
ghazi52
    ghazi52

    ghazi52 PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST

    Pakistan

    ECON COMPLEXITY (2018):
    -0.73,RANK 104 OF 137

    PRODUCT EXPORTS (2018)
    :$26.7B,RANK 69 OF 222

    EXPORTS PER CAPITA (2018):
    $126,RANK 104 OF 219

    PRODUCT IMPORTS (2018):
    $61.5B,RANK 49 OF 221

    IMPORTS PER CAPITA (2018):
    $290,RANK 107 OF 219

    SERVICE EXPORTS (2018):$5.3B,RANK 41 OF 88

    SERVICE IMPORTS (2018):$10.3B,RANK 33 OF 88

    GDP (2018):$315B,CURRENT US$
    RANK 39 OF 196

    GDP GROWTH (2008 - 2018):
    85%,CURRENT US$
    RANK 44 OF 196

    GDP PC (2018):
    $1,482,CURRENT US$
    RANK 163 OF 196

    GDP PC GROWTH (2008 - 2018):
    49.6%,CURRENT US$
    RANK 45 OF 196
     
  Aug 12, 2020 at 1:23 AM
ghazi52
    ghazi52

    ghazi52 PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST

    In 2018 Pakistan was the number 39 economy in the world in terms of GDP (current US$), the number 69 in total exports, the number 49 in total imports, and the number 104 most complex economy according to the Economic Complexity Index (ECI). In 2018, Pakistan exported $26.7B and imported $61.5B, resulting in a negative trade balance of -$34.8B. In 2018, Pakistan's exports per capita were $126 and its imports per capita were $290.

    Trade:

    The top exports of Pakistan are House Linens ($3.5B), Rice($1.98B), Non-Knit Men's Suits ($1.62B), Non-Retail Pure Cotton Yarn($1.25B), and Heavy Pure Woven Cotton ($989M). The top imports of Pakistan are Refined Petroleum ($5.76B), Crude Petroleum ($4.16B), Petroleum Gas ($3.28B), Palm Oil ($1.98B), and Scrap Iron ($1.41B).


    Destinations:

    Pakistan exports mostly to
    United States ($3.52B),
    China ($1.95B),
    Germany ($1.78B),
    Afghanistan ($1.67B),
    United Kingdom ($1.62B),

    imports mostly from China ($16.3B), United Arab Emirates ($7.6B), Saudi Arabia ($3B), United States ($2.75B), and Indonesia ($2.47B).
     
