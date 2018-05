Pakistan expecting $2 billion from China

ISLAMABAD: In the wake of rising current account deficit that swelled to $14.035 billion in the first 10 months and resulting into slashing down of foreign currency reserves with every passing week,When Federal Minister for Finance Dr Miftah Ismail was contacted for seeking his comments on Friday, he said that there was a month of heavy repayments to foreign institutions after which the foreign currency reserves declined.“We will be able to build up our reserves to better position next month,” he hoped but refused to share details when inquired how it would be done. Another top official said, “Wait and see” as something was in the pipeline, which would be materialised most probably by next month.One top official of the Finance Ministry confirmed to The News on Friday that Pakistan did not make any formal request to China for keeping dollars in the shape of safe deposits into the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP),At the moment, China’s $500 million are lying into safe deposit with the SBP.Pakistan had returned safe Chinese deposit to Beijing when the country’s reserves had reached comfortable position after graduating the IMF programme successfully during the tenure of former finance minister Ishaq Dar in September 2016.According to the plan of the Ministry of Finance,