Pakistan expanding its nuclear arsenal: Report

Read the report a few days ago when it was released.There is a lot of exaggerations and half-truths, like the unsubstantiated claim that F-16s were modified for nuclear role. It is always been Mirages and soon JF-17. You don't tie your strategic assets with a platform that can be sanctioned during time of war. This is why JF-17 exists.A total waste of resources.The money would be better spent on an SLV programme to build our space infrastructure.